18:51 GMT +315 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russia World Cup France - Croatia

France Leading 2-1 Against Croatia as Griezmann Scores Penalty

© Sputnik / Grigori Sisoev
Moscow
0 10

While this is Croatia’s first trip to a World Cup final, France won the tournament exactly 20 years ago.

The referee took his time to make his decision and gave a penalty shot to France.

Antoine Griezmann makes it 2-1 in the France-Croatia match the World Cup's first penalty kick in the 38th minute.

Russia World Cup France - Croatia
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
Russia World Cup France - Croatia

Hernandez slid into Rebic on the right flank, receiving a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Kante received a yellow card in the 27th minute of the match.

Ivan Perisic makes it 1-1 in the 29th minute of the match, equalizing the score.

Mandzukic touches the ball and scores the first goal off Griezmann's free-kick in between his own net in the 18th minute of the match.

France, who are looking to lift their second World Cup trophy, are squaring off against Croatia in the final in Moscow's 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium.

Russia World Cup France - Croatia
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russia World Cup France - Croatia

 

READ MORE: Croatian President Thanks Putin for Fighting Acts of Hatred at World Cup

In the semi-finals, Croatia earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over England through Mario Mandzukic's goal in the 109th minute to secure their spot in the finals. Croatia, whose previous best was a third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup, have advanced to the final for the first time in their history.

France's national team defeated the Belgian squad 1-0 to reach the finals. 

France, which claimed the country's only World Cup title on home turf in 1998, will be playing in their third final in 20 years. The team's current head coach Deschamps was the captain of the World Cup-winning squad back in 1998.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags:
finals, game, champion, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Croatia, France
