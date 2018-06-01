Russia 2018 Will Be Cheapest World Cup Tournament of Decade for UK Fans

Extensive research by MoneySuperMarket found the upcoming World Cup in Russia to be the cheapest WC tournament for UK fans to attend this decade – almost 50% cheaper than attending the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
In the unlikely event of the England national football team reaching the final, travelling fans are expected to spend £8,667 ($US11,540 at the current GBP/USD exchange rate.)
READ MORE: Russia to Get Short-Lived Economic Benefit From Hosting World Cup — Moody's
However, other expenses will be significantly cheaper in Russia than previous tournaments, with hotel prices described as “reasonable” and flights from major UK airports to Russia also cheaper than travel arrangements to most recent host countries of the World Cup and other top international football tournaments.
Alcoholic drinks are also very affordable, with a pint of beer costing, on average, £1.63. For comparison, a beer during the 2016 Euros costed £5.36 in France and £5.00 during the 2014 WC in Brazil.
The World Cup finals will run June 14 to July 15 across 11 cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don and Sochi.
This is the first time Russia has been awarded the contract to the host the tournament, and in addition to watching all the action live in the stadiums, fans will have plenty to do, with an endless array of tourist attractions and events available for holidaymakers to immerse themselves in.
READ MORE: Russia to Introduce Increased Security Measures for 2018 FIFA World Cup
All comments
Show new comments (0)