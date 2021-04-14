US Notifies Turkey of Cancellation of Passage of 2 Warships Through Bosphorus, Turkish Source Says

"Yes, the US embassy has notified our ministry about this," a Turkish foreign ministry source told Sputnik on Wednesday, regarding reports of the cancellation.
It was reported late last week that Washington would be deploying the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Donald Cook to the region, shortly after the USS Monterey and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower transited the Bosphorus Strait and conducted "multi-domain" NATO operations in the Black Sea.
In the #BlackSea! Upon entering, #USSMonterey 🇺🇸 conducted multi-domain #maritime operations with @thecvn69 Carrier Air Wing 3, @NATO, @HQUSAFEAFAF and #Allied aircraft & @USNavy P-8A to further surface and air maritime integration. @US_EUCOM @USNavy pic.twitter.com/EsYqIDZgu6— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (@USNavyEurope) March 19, 2021
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko previously issued a statement to Sputnik stating that the increase of NATO activity and presence in the Black Sea could complicate regional security.
