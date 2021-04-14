Register
12:36 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Admiral Makarov frigate. File photo.

    Watch: Russian Warships Deploy to Black Sea Amid US Destroyers' Arrival as Ukraine Tensions Grow

    Russian Ministry of Defence
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    2361
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082627529_0:-1:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_46bf28701979fdac71ca8bcd0e1eafa4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104141082628716-watch-russian-warships-deploy-to-black-sea-amid-us-destroyers-arrival-as-ukraine-tensions-grow/

    Last week, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source confirmed to Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about plans to sail a pair of Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyers through the Bosporus into the Black Sea, where they are expected to be stationed between mid-April and early May for “routine” “freedom of navigation” operations.

    A detachment of warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet has gone to sea to conduct artillery fire exercises, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

    The artillery drills will involve the Admiral Makarov, an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, as well as the Grayvoron and Vyshny Volochek Buyan-class corvettes. All three are capable of carrying Kalibr or Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles.

    Other ships involved will include the Samum, a hovercraft missile ship, the Ivan Golubets minesweeper, and multiple unnamed large landing ships. The drills will also feature the use of helicopters and aircraft from the naval aviation and air defence forces of the Black Sea Fleet, with ship crews to conduct artillery fire at surface and air targets.

    Earlier, it was reported that as many as 15 ships from Russia’s Caspian Flotilla had been transferred to the Black Sea for drills.

    The drills come ahead of the imminent arrival of the USS Roosevelt and the USS Donald Cook warships in the Black Sea. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers are armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, VL-ASROC anti-submarine missiles, and RIM-156 SM-2 surface to air missiles, and are expected to sail into the Black Sea between 14 and 15 April, and to remain in the area until 4 and 5 May, respectively. Last week, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called the operations of US warships in the Black Sea a “routine” manner.

    The presence of US warships in the Black Sea area is restricted under the terms of the Montreux Convention of 1936, which limits the tonnage and numbers of navy vessels from non-Black Sea powers allowed in the body of water. Countries not adjacent to the Black Sea cannot stay in its waters for more than 21 days, and their total tonnage cannot exceed 30,000 tonnes.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba give a press conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / FRANCISCO SECO
    NATO-Ukraine Commission Meets to Discuss 'Russia’s Military Build-Up'
    The Russian Black Sea fleet drills and the imminent deployment of US warships to the body of water come amid a major escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine. Officials from the breakaway Donbass republics have accused Kiev of preparing a new major military offensive. Washington, its European allies and Kiev have accused Moscow of stationing troops on the border and seeking “provocation”. Russia has urged Kiev and the breakaways to stick to the terms of the Minsk ceasefire.

    On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the US and NATO of “deliberately turning Ukraine into a powder keg” with its weapons deliveries, and stressed that if any escalation takes place, “the responsibility for the consequences of such an escalation will lay entirely at the feet of Kiev and its Western curators”.

    Battle tanks T-72AMT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Dnepropetrovsk railway go in the direction of Donbass
    © Photo : YouTube/Caucasus Post
    'No Time for Fact-Checking': CNN Raises Eyebrows After Using Images of Ukrainian Tanks While Bashing Russia's 'War Preparations'
    Last month, the Biden administration approved the delivery of another $125 million in military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total ‘anti-Russia’ assistance delivered to the country in recent years to over $1.85 billion.

    Moscow is a guarantor of the 2015 Minsk peace agreements, which froze the civil war that broke out in eastern Ukraine in the aftermath of the February 2014 Euromaidan coup d’etat in Kiev. The agreements stipulate a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy military equipment from the line of contact, and more significantly, the return of the breakaway regions to Ukrainian jurisdiction after they are granted broad autonomy and protected status. The ceasefire portion of the agreement has generally held, but Ukrainian legislators have refused to extend autonomy to the breakaways, thus preventing the peace deal from being fully implemented.

    Related:

    Russian Navy Tracking Two US Warships in Black Sea
    Part of a Strategy? US Mulls Sending Warships to Black Sea to Warn Russia Over Ukraine, Report Says
    US Navy Destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to Enter Black Sea on 14-15 April , Reports Suggested
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse