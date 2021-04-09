US Navy Destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to Enter Black Sea on 14-15 April , Reports Suggested

Earlier, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they would remain until May 4. Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ships would enter the Black Sea on April 14 and 15, and return back on May 4 and 5.
The United States is obligated to notify Turkey about the passage of its warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, in accordance with the Montreux Convention.
The total tonnage of warships and vessels of non-Black Sea states simultaneously staying in the Black Sea should not exceed 45,000 tonnes, and there is a 30,000-tonne limit for any non-Black Sea country. USS Roosevelt has a displacement of 6,950 tonnes (normal) and 9,648 tonnes (full), USS Donald Cook — 6,783 and 8,915 tonnes, respectively.
