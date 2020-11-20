Biden Says He Has No Plans to Strengthen US Sanctions, Tariffs Imposed on China

“This is not about punishing China, it is about making sure China understands they are going to play with other rules,” Biden told reporters when asked about the possibly of imposing new sanctions and tariffs on Beijing and the government of President Xi Jinping.
Biden reiterated his plans for the United States to rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Accord on the first day of his presidency.
“We have to make sure that the rest of the world and we get together to make sure there are certain bright lines that the Chinese understand,” Biden said, according to reports.
Although the results of the November 3 presidential election are yet to be officially recognized, major US media networks have projected that Biden is the winner. Incumbent President Donald Trump has continued to insist that he is the winner and complain that the victory was stolen from him by making allegations of massive fraud and other acts of impropriety.
Trump has initiated audits and recounts, as well as filed lawsuits, in state and federal courts to change the election outcome.
