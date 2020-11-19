Giuliani Accuses Democrats of Centrally Engineered Election Fraud Against Trump

Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani has accused leaders of Democratic Party-run cities in key battleground states of carrying out a coordinated, "centralized" campaign of voter fraud to rob Donald Trump of victory in the November 3 election.
"As we started investigating...what emerged very quickly is there's not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern repeats itself in a number of states. Almost exactly the same pattern. Which to almost any experienced investigator, prosecutor would suggest that there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud, specifically focused on big cities, and specifically focused on (as you would imagine) big cities controlled by Democrats. And particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption," Giuliani said, speaking to reporters in Washington, DC on Thursday.
Pointing to the case of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania specifically, Giuliani alleged that the number of potential voter fraud cases in that city "could fill a library."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
