Trump's Lawyers Lay Out Strategy to Challenge Vote Results in Key States

Sputnik is live from the Republican National Committee in Washington DC where the lawyers involved in the presidential push to contest the election results in several swing states are holding a press conference to lay out their roadmap of further action.
The conference was announced by President Trump earlier in the day.
Trump has said he won the 3 November election but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety by Democrats. Trump has initiated audits and recounts in several states as well as filed lawsuits in state and federal courts.
