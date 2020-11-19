Register
23:45 GMT19 November 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence speak during an event about the Operation Warp Speed program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.

    Trump's Refusal to Concede US Election 'Puts Our Country at Peril,' Says Former Obama Adviser

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    by
    334
    Valerie Jarrett served as a senior adviser to former US President Barack Obama and also co-chaired the incoming administration’s transition team in 2008, as officials prepared for a smooth changing of the guard in the White House.

    Jarrett, who is now a senior adviser at the Obama Foundation, told CNBC’s Karen Tso on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the US election to Democratic challenger Joe Biden poses a serious setback for the US.

    “Every day that goes by that there is this lack of cooperation, this unwillingness to face the reality of the outcome of the election, puts our country at peril,” she said, underscoring that a hold-up of the White House transition would create a series of delays which could be devastating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Trump has not conceded the election and has largely focused his attention on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud that range from ballots allegedly submitted by deceased voters to legal challenges in battleground states claiming that Republican poll overseers were excluded from counting absentee ballots. The Trump campaign on Thursday was granted a partial recount in Wisconsin’s Dane and Milwaukee counties, after forking over a $3 million payment for the process.

    Since the election was called by US media in Biden’s favor, having reached the required 270 Electoral College votes to grasp the US presidency, the transition team has been mostly kept on pause due to the General Services Administration’s (GSA) refusal to recognize Biden’s status as US President-elect. 

    The GSA’s role in the transition is to turn over millions of dollars in funding to the incoming team and provide access to government officials in an effort to create a smooth transition from one administration to the next. Overall, the acknowledgement by the agency signals a formal winner of the presidential race, outside of the US media’s call.

    Biden, in Thursday remarks, stated that he had not ruled out legal action over the stalled transition, explaining that “we’ll get further along by actually working with Republican colleagues now.”

    With the results of the election being contested in the middle of a pandemic, Jarrett warned that any transition delay will ultimately have irreversible consequences. 

    The most recent information from the Trump administration suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for mass distribution by April, although it would not be delivered to New York state until cleared by that state's governor.

    “There’s a difference between having a vaccine and vaccinating people,” Jarrett said. “And the decisions that are being made by the Trump administration today will be implemented by the Biden administration, they should be privy to those conversations.”

    Recalling her time on Obama’s transition team in 2008, Jarrett noted that the administration was able to “hit the ground running” during a global financial crisis due to the “cooperation and support” from the departing Bush administration.

    When the Obama administration came into force, the US was deep into its worst economic disaster since the Great Depression, with home values plummeting, retirement accounts depleted and unemployment reaching all-time highs.

    Biden has so far vowed that once he is in the Oval Office he will implement a federal mask mandate, work with state officials to enact similar restrictions at a local level, and expand testing and contact tracing through the use of science, among other steps.

    The latest data from the Johns Hopkins University indicates that over 11.6 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, with over 251,000 killed. Although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend ahead of Thanksgiving that travelers stay home and avoid crowds, officials anticipate that numbers will likely skyrocket during the colder holiday season.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

