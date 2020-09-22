Macron: Europe 'Will Not Compromise' With Washington on Iran Sanctions

Europe will not compromise with the United States on Iran sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN General Assembly by video.
"We will not compromise on the activation of a mechanism that the United States is not in a position to activate on its own after leaving the agreement. This would undermine the unity of the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions, and it would run the risk of further aggravating tensions in the region", he said.
He continued on by saying that US maximum pressure on Iran is not working.
"The maximum pressure strategy, which has been underway for several years, has not at this stage made it possible to end Iran's destabilising activities or to ensure that it will not be able to acquire nuclear weapons. This is why France, along with its German and British partners, will maintain its demand for the full implementation of the 2015 Vienna Agreement and will not accept the violations committed by Iran", he stated.
Macron also mentioned that world leaders cannot let themselves be governed by the power struggle between the United States and China.
"The world today cannot be reduced to the rivalry between China and the United States, irrespective of the global weight of these great powers", he said.
The French president further elaborated that France will not accept the use of chemical weapons in Europe, in Russia, or in Syria.
"We will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons in Europe, in Russia or in Syria. This clarification must be swift and flawless because we will enforce our red lines", Macron said.
This year, the annual high-level UN General Assembly session is being held online because of restrictive measures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
World leaders submitted pre-recorded messages that are being presented by their countries’ delegates who are in New York.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)