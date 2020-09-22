Putin: Removal of Sanctions Can Help Boost Global Economy, Reduce Unemployment Rates

Speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the UN Security Council “should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries as well as of the diversity of their positions”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that scrapping sanctions and restrictions may add to boosting the world economy and reducing unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Putin also touched upon the role of the UN Security Council, which he said should take into account the interests of all states more broadly.

“Our thinking is that the UN Security Council should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries as well as of the diversity of their positions, base its work on the principle of the broadest possible consensus among the states and at the same time continue to serve as the cornerstone of global governance [...]", the Russian president underscored.

He also praised the United Nations for successfully performing its mission throughout the organization's existence.

"Looking back at the past decades, one can say that despite all difficulties of the Cold War period, major geopolitical shifts and all the intricacies of today's global politics, the UN has been ably fulfilling its mission of protecting peace, promoting sustainable development of the peoples and continents, and providing assistance in mitigating local crises”, he pointed out.

Putin also said that veto right of the five permanent members of the UNSC remains a unique instrument of global conflict prevention, which reflects the balance of power, and that it should be preserved.

"Such a right pertaining to the five nuclear powers, the victors of the World War II, remains indicative of the actual military and political balance to this day. Most importantly, it is an essential and unique instrument that helps prevent unilateral actions that may result into direct military confrontation between major states", he stressed.

The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a cause to remember principles of inter-state relations that are enshrined in the UN charter, Putin said, recalling that the world celebrates "two historic anniversaries" this year — 75 years since the WWII end and the establishment of the UN. The Russian president stressed that the UN Charter "remains the main source of international law to this day."

"I am convinced that this anniversary makes it incumbent upon all of us to recall the timeless principles of inter-state communication enshrined in the UN Charter and formulated by the founding fathers of our universal organization in the clearest and most unambiguous terms. These principles include the equality of sovereign states, non-interference in the domestic affairs, the right of peoples to determine their own future and non-use of force or the threat of force and political settlement of disputes", he stated.

Greater Partnership Within Eurasia

Separately, Putin focused on Russia's idea of developing a greater partnership within Eurasia, which he said is becoming extremely relevant in responding to emerging challenges and crises in order to ensure the global economic growth.

"This very idea of a qualitative integrative growth, the 'integration of integrations,' is the one behind Russia's initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership involving all Asian and European countries without exception. It is purely pragmatic and increasingly relevant”, he added.

Putin also recalled Russia's proposal to create the so-called green corridors "free from trade wars and sanctions" primarily for essential goods, food, medicines and personal protective equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

"In general, freeing the world trade from barriers, bans, restrictions and illegitimate sanctions would be of great help in revitalizing global growth and reducing unemployment," the Russian president said.