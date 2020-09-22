Register
16:45 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Urgent

    Putin: Removal of Sanctions Can Help Boost Global Economy, Reduce Unemployment Rates

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009221080539793-putin-removal-of-sanctions-can-help-boost-global-economy-reduce-unemployment-rates/

    Speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the UN Security Council “should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries as well as of the diversity of their positions”.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that scrapping sanctions and restrictions may add to boosting the world economy and reducing unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Putin also touched upon the role of the UN Security Council, which he said should take into account the interests of all states more broadly.

    “Our thinking is that the UN Security Council should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries as well as of the diversity of their positions, base its work on the principle of the broadest possible consensus among the states and at the same time continue to serve as the cornerstone of global governance [...]", the Russian president underscored.

    He also praised the United Nations for successfully performing its mission throughout the organization's existence.

    "Looking back at the past decades, one can say that despite all difficulties of the Cold War period, major geopolitical shifts and all the intricacies of today's global politics, the UN has been ably fulfilling its mission of protecting peace, promoting sustainable development of the peoples and continents, and providing assistance in mitigating local crises”, he pointed out.

    Putin also said that veto right of the five permanent members of the UNSC remains a unique instrument of global conflict prevention, which reflects the balance of power, and that it should be preserved.

    "Such a right pertaining to the five nuclear powers, the victors of the World War II, remains indicative of the actual military and political balance to this day. Most importantly, it is an essential and unique instrument that helps prevent unilateral actions that may result into direct military confrontation between major states", he stressed. 

    The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a cause to remember principles of inter-state relations that are enshrined in the UN charter, Putin said, recalling that the world celebrates "two historic anniversaries" this year — 75 years since the WWII end and the establishment of the UN. The Russian president stressed that the UN Charter "remains the main source of international law to this day."

    "I am convinced that this anniversary makes it incumbent upon all of us to recall the timeless principles of inter-state communication enshrined in the UN Charter and formulated by the founding fathers of our universal organization in the clearest and most unambiguous terms. These principles include the equality of sovereign states, non-interference in the domestic affairs, the right of peoples to determine their own future and non-use of force or the threat of force and political settlement of disputes",  he stated.

    Greater Partnership Within Eurasia

    Separately, Putin focused on Russia's idea of developing a greater partnership within Eurasia, which he said is becoming extremely relevant in responding to emerging challenges and crises in order to ensure the global economic growth.

    "This very idea of a qualitative integrative growth, the 'integration of integrations,' is the one behind Russia's initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership involving all Asian and European countries without exception. It is purely pragmatic and increasingly relevant”, he added.

    Putin also recalled Russia's proposal to create the so-called green corridors "free from trade wars and sanctions" primarily for essential goods, food, medicines and personal protective equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

    "In general, freeing the world trade from barriers, bans, restrictions and illegitimate sanctions would be of great help in revitalizing global growth and reducing unemployment," the Russian president said.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fairest of Them All: Gorgeous Contestants Prepare for Miss Venezuela Beauty Pageant in Caracas
    Fairest of Them All: Gorgeous Contestants Prepare for Miss Venezuela Beauty Pageant in Caracas
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse