Register
08:30 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Curfew has been imposed across the Kashmir valley on August 4 and 5 by authorities, citing ‘specific inputs about violent protests’ on the first anniversary of the revocation of J&K's special status

    Only Birds and Strays on Deserted Kashmir Streets: View of the Valley Under Curfew – Videos

    © Photo : Aakash Hassa/twitter
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080052715_18:0:1218:675_1200x675_80_0_0_1f8a7e7300cdd05b715522bc0da2aae1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008041080052514-only-birds-and-strays-on-deserted-kashmir-streets-view-of-the-valley-under-curfew--videos/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A day ahead of the anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the people of the region are reminiscing about last year’s scene when Amarnath pilgrims were rushed out of the valley, citing fears of a potential attack, and an additional 38,000 troops deployed to the area.

    Indian Kashmiris woke to the blaring sounds of loudspeakers Tuesday morning, with patrol parties announcing that everyone should remain indoors. Videos emerging from the region show stray dogs and birds have taken over the streets that are otherwise packed with humans on a normal day. 

    Barricades have been laid out at different points to ensure strict compliance with the two-day curfew order for 4-5 August, imposed in anticipation of protests on the first anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir's decades-old semi-autonomy. 

    The authorities said they have received intelligence about "separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups" planning to observe a Black Day on 5 August.

    Birds and stray dogs were seen taking over the main streets of Srinagar's densely packed market area and downtown.

    Paramilitary troops even questioned the people moving around the city to maintain the restrictions imposed. 

    ​The office of Srinagar's District Magistrate released the order stating the possibility of protests cannot be ruled out and violent protests will endanger public life and property. It stated that the restrictions are also keeping in mind the outbreak of COVID-19 to avoid large gatherings.

    However, movement for essential services relating to COVID-19 is allowed.

    A similar strict curfew was imposed in the erstwhile state on 5 August last year when country's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Jammu and Kashmir's sepcial status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had been removed by a presidential order.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses the media on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Investors Arrive in Kashmir, But Can They Realise Modi’s Dream to Make Region Economic Powerhouse?

    Flashpoints for violent protests and a blanket ban on communication were imposed, with phone and internet lines cut for months following the order. Also, hundreds of political leaders and people, advocating a separate homeland for Kashmiris, were detained.  

    Related:

    Indian Kashmir’s Regional Party Vows to Protest on Anniversary of Withdrawal of Special Status-Video
    Indian Army Defuses IED Bomb Ahead of Anniversary of Revocation of Kashmir’s Special Status - Video
    Pakistan’s Attempt to Internationalise Kashmir Fell Flat: Indian Envoy
    Tags:
    viral video, video, curfew, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse