Register
09:06 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London on 7 March 2017, where he spoke to the media for the first time. Steele, who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia, has returned to work.

    Ex-MI6 Spy Dossier Claims China, Huawei Waged ‘Covert Campaign’ to Reduce UK MPs to ‘Useful Idiots’

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    World
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe

    Earlier, reports had suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was behind plans to remove Huawei from any involvement in building the UK’s 5G network by 2023, with the Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming warning of “consequences” if the UK rethinks its stance on the Chinese tech company.

    A controversial dossier has surfaced, containing incendiary accusations against China and its telecom giant Huawei of running a “covert campaign” to manipulate MPs and influential establishment figures in the UK to turn them into “useful idiots”, reported the Daily Mail.

    The 86-page report cited by the outlet, titled China’s Elite Capture, details what was allegedly an effort by Beijing to persuade influential individuals to get behind Huawei and the far-reaching strategic aims it pursues.

    The dossier was ostensibly financed by US film producer Andrew Duncan, known for speaking out against Huawei as a “security risk”, who hired former MI6 spy Christopher Steele and his company Orbis Business Intelligence, among others, to contribute.

    Steele is notorious for his role in issuing a highly controversial 'dossier' about alleged misconduct and conspiracy between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government before and during the 2016 election – accusations that both implicated sides have always vehemently denied.

    The report alleges that fake radio shows, based abroad, were set up and senior figures invited for interviews and panel discussions with the aim of encouraging them to support Huawei, with other suggested techniques used, such as phishing emails and social media platforms.

    The dossier, cited by the outlet, reportedly said:

    “The targets did not know that the radio stations were fake and thought they were participating in interviews with online radio stations from Hong Kong, Belgium, India and Austria.”

    The dossier names several prominent individuals believed to have been targeted as part of the pro-Huawei campaign.

    The report was also cited as questioning earlier UK assertions that implied security risks involving Huawei could be mitigated, insisting that a “cell” set up on UK soil to monitor the work of the Chinese company could not prevent potential spying on communications.

    According to the document, which is not being formally published, the cell in question is the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre Oversight Board in Banbury, Oxfordshire, which is financed by Huawei but supervised by Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

    UK Figures Targeted

    British figures targeted by the pro-Huawei campaign, the dossier claims, included Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord Lieutenant of London, and Sir Mike Rake, the former chairman of BT Group (earlier British Telecommunications plc), currently on its non-executive UK board.

    A photograph shows the logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a strategic decision on January 28, on the participation of the controversial Chinese company Huawei in the UK's 5G network, at the risk of angering his US allies a few days before Brexit.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    A photograph shows the logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a strategic decision on January 28, on the participation of the controversial Chinese company Huawei in the UK's 5G network, at the risk of angering his US allies a few days before Brexit.

    Other influential figures that China and Huawei reportedly made a play for were Lib Dem peer Lord Clement Jones, a spokesman for the digital economy and former Huawei adviser, and Dr. Sarah Wollaston, who at the time chaired the liaison committee, made up of the chairmen of the 32 Commons select committees.

    Another “target” was John Suffolk, the former Government chief information officer, who became Huawei’s head of global security.

    On Monday night, four of the five figures denied the claims, reports the outlet.

    Sir Kenneth was quoted as saying:

    “I was surprised to discover I turned up on radio shows in India and I’d love to hear the recording.”

    Lord Clement-Jones denied ever participating in the alleged radio shows:

    “I’ve never taken part in anything like that.”

    He added there would have been no need to target him, as he sits on Huawei's international advisory board.

    “My connection to the company is well known. They don’t have to have fake radio shows to reach me as far as I’m concerned. It’s all very baffling. It’s all a fantasy. We are not putty in the hand of manipulators,” the peer was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

    Sir Mike Rake said he had never had contact with any “third-party organisation or social media purporting to support Huawei.”

    John Suffolk added:

    “This is nonsense. If someone is paying money to influence me through social media I would suggest they demand their money back.”

    Dr Sarah Wollaston was quoted as responding:

    “I was approached as liaison committee chairman by the House magazine to ask if we would have an event sponsored by Huawei but I turned it down… I wouldn’t have taken any money from a company like Huawei. If they were sending me emails, I wouldn’t have seen them as my team would have known I wouldn’t have accepted it.”

    The report also alleged that the “origins of China’s elite capture of the UK come from the David Cameron era”.
    It claims that George Osborne, Cameron’s finance minister, spearheaded a campaign to encourage Chinese investment into the country and snuff out any criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.”

    ‘No Basis in Fact’

    The cited dossier contains no corroborating evidence to back its claims.

    Huawei has dismissed the allegations against it, with a spokesman saying:

    “We categorically refute these unfounded allegations, which do not bear scrutiny and are regrettably the latest in the long-running US campaign against Huawei… They are designed to deliver maximum reputational damage to our business and have no basis in fact.”

    According to sources, the telecoms giant branded the report as part of a US attempt to discredit it and lock it out of the 5G rollout in the UK.

    In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, attendees use their smartphones near a Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei is racing to develop replacements for Google apps. U.S. sanctions imposed on security grounds block Huawei from using YouTube and other popular Google core apps.
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, attendees use their smartphones near a Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei is racing to develop replacements for Google apps. U.S. sanctions imposed on security grounds block Huawei from using YouTube and other popular Google "core apps."

    China’s ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, was earlier cited as saying:

    “I would totally reject any accusation of interference in the UK’s internal affairs.”

    The controversial report cited by the outlet surfaced as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is suggested as debating a change of heart on the issue of Huawei, which was earlier granted a limited role in the non-core parts of the 5G rollout in the country.

    In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, a guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in Southern China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, a guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in Southern China's Guangdong province

    An alliance of at least 60 Tory MPs, including former ministers, were reportedly threatening to vote down any attempt to allow Huawei to infiltrate the network, citing not only security concerns, long used by Washington to pressure allies against working with the telecoms giant, but issues such as Beijing’s new security law in Hong Kong and China’s alleged attempt to cover up the initial scale of the coronavirus epidemic.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Set to Exclude Huawei Tech From UK’s 5G Network in 'Major' U-Turn, Reports Suggest
    DoJ Preparing to Release Report Which Will 'Deeply Undermine' Christopher Steele
    Boris Johnson Offered ‘Sound Reasons' to Lock Huawei Out of UK 5G Rollout, Says Ex-MI6 Chief
    UK Digital Secretary Says US Sanctions May Impact Huawei 5G Equipment Reliability
    Tags:
    MI6, China, Huawei, Huawei, Donald Trump, Christopher Steele
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse