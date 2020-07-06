UK Digital Secretary Says US Sanctions May Impact Huawei 5G Equipment Reliability

"If the US imposes sanctions, which they have done, we believe that could have a significant impact on the reliability of Huawei equipment and whether we can use it safely. I’ve just received that advice, I’m working through it, the prime minister will do, and if it is appropriate to change policy, we’ll clearly make a statement to the House of Commons when we have been through that and reached a collective decision," Dowden said during an appearance on the Sky News broadcaster.
In May, Washington imposed further sanctions on Huawei in an attempt to limit the company’s access to semiconductors manufactured with US equipment.
These sanctions have prompted the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to revise its guidance to the government regarding Huawei’s participation in the country’s 5G network. The NCSC had previously said that it would be able to manage the potential risks posed by Huawei’s participation.
On Saturday evening, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will receive the updated NCSC guidance in the coming week, which could lead to the government beginning to phase out Huawei from the country’s 5G grid.
Johnson had earlier approved the Chinese tech giant’s participation in non-sensitive parts of the telecommunications network.
