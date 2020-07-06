Register
05:52 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The British flag and a smartphone with a Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken 29 January 2020.

    Boris Johnson Offered ‘Sound Reasons' to Lock Huawei Out of UK 5G Rollout, Says Ex-MI6 Chief

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    UK
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/72/1079607297_0:0:3239:1823_1200x675_80_0_0_fd91825ac248c571e5099a9668444ca8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007061079804651-boris-johnson-offered-sound-reasons-to-lock-huawei-out-of-uk-5g-rollout-says-ex-mi6-chief/

    An earlier report by The Telegraph suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to start excluding the use of Huawei technology in the UK’s 5G network this year "in a major about-turn" over new security fears, laid out in a report by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)’s National Cyber Security Centre.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been offered plausible reasons to back out of his previous decision to allow the Chinese firm Huawei to play a limited role in the rollout of the UK’s 5G infrastructure, according to a former head of MI6 cited on Sunday by the Financial Times.

    According to Sir John Sawers, who was Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), from 2009 until 2014, the past few months have witnessed a shift in the UK’s stance regarding the Chinese company Huawei’s potential role in the development of the country’s 5G network.

    Referring to the decision taken by Boris Johnson’s government at the start of the year to grant Huawei a role in the construction of the UK’s 5G network as long as it was restricted to “non-core” parts of infrastructure and had no more than a 35 percent of market share, the British intelligence officer underscored that at the time he had approved of it, as the company’s equipment underwent thorough scrutiny by a testing facility overseen by UK intelligence services.

    Furthermore, as crucial components of the equipment potentially to be used in line with the deal were to be supplied by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, assessed as a reliable supplier, this had also boosted the UK side’s confidence.

    The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

    However, the latest US sanctions targeting Huawei left “reliable” non-Chinese suppliers unable to operate in conjunction with Huawei, thus undermining the ability of UK intelligence services to guarantee that Chinese-made equipment is safe to use in the country’s telecoms network.

    On 30 June, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated the Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to the United States, Commission Chairman Ajit Pai had announced.

    "The FCC has designated Huawei and ZTE as companies posing a national security threat to the United States… As a result, telecom companies cannot use money from our $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund on equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers," tweeted Pai.

    The move came as part of a spate of complex earlier restrictions installed against the Chinese tech giants amid US allegations that the companies have engaged in “technology theft and unfair market competition”.

    The two firms have vehemently dismissed the claims.

    Pointing to the new developments, the British diplomat and civil servant claimed that allowing Huawei to infiltrate the UK telecoms market under the current conditions posed newly-emerged security risks.

    “There are now sound technical reasons for the UK to change January’s decision … The security assessment is now different because the facts have changed,” said Sawers.

    ‘Altered Balance of Security Risks’

    The news  comes as earlier reports claimed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was prepared to comply with the pressure he has been under to make an about-turn regarding his earlier decision on Huawei, and start excluding the use of Huawei technology in the country’s 5G network this year, wrote The Telegraph on Sunday. The move was expected to come in the wake of a report by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)’s National Cyber Security Centre, which had concluded that in line with the altered balance of security risks, Huawei cannot be allowed access to the UK’s 5G.

    The GCHQ assessment was believed to suggest that fresh US sanctions against Huawei would prompt the Chinese telecom giant to resort to "untrusted" technology.

    According to the outlet, GCHQ officials were elaborating plans to stop installing new Huawei equipment in the UK’s 5G infrastructure "in as little as six months", also speeding up "the removal of technology that is already in place".

    An ultimate decision on the issue is expected to be taken by the National Security Council within the next two weeks, and unveiled in a statement to parliament before the summer recess on 22 July.

    The potential decision to ban Huawei from the UK’s 5G network is anticipated to be welcomed by many Conservative MPs, 38 of whom had voted against Johnson’s decision on the Chinese company in March.

    SMIC Headquarters
    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) Headquarters in Shanghai, People's Republic of China

    Boris Johnson has been under significant pressure to revise his stance on Huawei, both from within his own party ranks and from Washington since announcing in February that the UK would allow Huawei a role in building the 5G network in the country.

    Washington has repeatedly warned London that allowing Huawei to participate in developing the country’s 5G network would put the US-UK intelligence-sharing agreements at risk, and threatened to downgrade bilateral security cooperation.

    In May 2019, the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei over allegations that the company's hardware and software connections sent data to Chinese intelligence agencies, and could be used for spying. Both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly denied the accusations.

    The US also urged other countries to refrain from using Huawei equipment when adopting 5G network technology.

    In response, the UK government underscored that the Chinese tech giant would be excluded from the UK 5G network’s "core" parts related to safety-critical areas, e.g. military bases.

    In a statement on Sunday, Huawei slammed the new US sanctions as “not about security, but about market position” and that it wanted to find a way of managing them “so the UK can maintain its current lead in 5G”.

    The statement went on:

    “All our world-leading products and solutions use technology and components over which the UK government has strict oversight.”

    Huawei UK chief Victor Zhang lashed out at those who "choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence", and warned that disrupting Huawei’s "involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice".

     

     

    Related:

    Green Dream? AI Algorithms Can Lower 5G Energy Use, Save Millions in Base Station Costs - Huawei CMO
    Huawei Granted Permission to Build 1 Billion Pound Research Facility in England
    US Federal Communications Agency Designates Huawei, ZTE as National Security Threats
    Boris Johnson Set to Exclude Huawei Tech From UK’s 5G Network in 'Major' U-Turn, Reports Suggest
    Tags:
    British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), GCHQ, Donald Trump, MI6, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse