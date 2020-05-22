Register
22 May 2020
    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with judiciary officials in Tehran, Iran

    Iran Supreme Leader Slams Israel as 'Cancerous Growth', Urges 'Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine'

    World
    171
    On 20 May Iran's Supreme Leader said his country would "support and assist any nation or any group anywhere" in its struggles against Israel, after the PA announced withdrawal from agreements with Tel Aviv over an announcement by the newly formed Israeli government to begin extending sovereignity over one-third of the West Bank as soon as July.

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced on Friday that the struggle to "liberate Palestine" was an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

    "The struggle to liberate Palestine is Jihad in the way of God, and it is an obligation and an Islamic goal. Victory in this such a struggle has been guaranteed," said Khamenei.

    Speaking as millions took part in worldwide events celebrating International Quds Day, Ayatollah Khamenei lashed out at the "Zionist regime", which he branded a "deadly, cancerous growth and a pure detriment loss to this region".

    ​The Ayatollah Khamenei took the opportunity to slam “abortive vain and futile” efforts by “certain Arab governments in the region, which act as the minions” of Washington, as they express a desire to normalize relations with Israel through establishing economic ties.

    The Supreme leader was speaking on the occasion of International Quds Day - an annual event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which was launched by Iran in 1979 to show its solidarity with Palestinians and to counter what Tehran sees as Israeli aggression.

    Iranian protesters burn a representation of the U.S. and Israeli flags in their annual anti-Israeli Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iranian protesters burn a representation of the U.S. and Israeli flags in their annual anti-Israeli Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 8, 2018

    Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Traditionally, people in Iran and across the world hold rallies on the occasion, which this year had to be cancelled over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    ‘Zionist Regime Incompatible with Peace’

    Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader announced his country would "support and assist any nation or any group anywhere" in its struggles against Israel, after the Palestinian Authority announced it was withdrawing from all agreements with Israel over its proposed "annexation" of the West Bank.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wrote in a Wednesday series of twitter posts that the “Zionist regime” had shown it “understands no logic except force".

    Khamenei's comments followed an announcement by the Palestinian Authority on 19 May that it would cease to abide by any of its agreements with either Israel or the United States, in response to an announcement by the newly formed Israeli government to start extending its sovereignty over one-third of the West Bank as soon as July.

    Head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has repeatedly warned Israel that he would scrap any bilateral agreements with the Jewish state if Tel Aviv attempted to further extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank - a possibility hinted at by the new unity government.

    Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister, heading a unity government where he will rotate the leadership with his former rival, Benny Gantz.

    Benny Gantz, centrist Blue and White leader, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's partner in his new unity government, speaks during a swearing in ceremony of the new government, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 17, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Knesset Spokespersons' Office
    Benny Gantz, centrist Blue and White leader, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's partner in his new unity government, speaks during a swearing in ceremony of the new government, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 17, 2020.

    Speaking in the Knesset on 17 May ahead of being sworn in, Netanyahu said he would extend Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling it “another glorious chapter in the history of Zionism”.

