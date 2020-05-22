Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Gives Speech for Annual Quds Day - Video

Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei is delivering a speech on the occasion of International Quds Day in Tehran - an annual event which is held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is at the centre of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Iran initiated the annual Quds Day in 1979 to express support for Palestinians and oppose Israel.
Normally, people in Iran and across the world hold rallies on the occasion, however, this year the events had to be suspended due to the ongoing pandemic.
