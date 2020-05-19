Palestinians Withdraw From All Agreements With Israel, US - Mahmoud Abbas

The Palestinians decided to terminate all agreements with Israel and the US amid the Jewish state's intentions to extend its sovereignity over the Palestinian lands, the Head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas stated Tuesday.
"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian State today has discharged all obligations under all agreements with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those related to security", Abbas said to Al Jazeera TV channel.
The Palestinian leader called on Israel to bear full responsibility to the international community from now on as an "occupying force in the occupied territory of Palestine."
He also insisted on the "accession of the State of Palestine to international organizations and institutions, in which we are not yet included".
