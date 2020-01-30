Register
10:36 GMT30 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

    Abbas Warns PNA Will 'Disregard Security Agreements With Israel' Due to Trump Peace Plan - Report

    © Photo : kremlin.ru
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107817/88/1078178894.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001301078178553-abbas-warns-pna-to-disregard-security-agreements-with-israel-due-to-trump-peace-plan-report/

    On Tuesday, Mahmoud Abbas rejected Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan as “conspiracy” and the “slap of the century”, with the Palestinian President pledging it “will not go through”.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a handwritten note to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to warn of far-reaching consequences from the Trump peace plan, the Israeli news outlet Channel 12 reports.

    “The plan is an American and Israeli disavowal of the Oslo [peace] accords, and so the Palestinian Authority now sees itself as free to disregard the agreements with Israel, including security cooperation”, the news outlet quoted the document as saying.

    The note was handed to Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon who met the Palestinian National Authority (PNA)’s emergency delegation led by PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh.

    Kahlon, in turn, promised to give the letter to Netanyahu when the Israeli Prime Minister wraps up his visit to Russia later on Thursday.

    Abbas Slams Trump Plan as ‘Slap of the Century’

    The note comes after Abbas hit out at the so-called “deal of the century”, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan which was unveiled on Tuesday and is aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    He slammed the plan as “a slap of the century”, warning that the deal "is not going to happen" and that the Palestinians will throw it in the "garbage can of history".

    Abbas underscored that the Palestinians will accept neither the Trump peace plan nor US mediation efforts, and that real talks could only begin with the Middle East Quartet comprising Russia, the US, the European Union and the United Nations (UN).

    He also claimed that “time will come when America will be forced to say ‘yes’ in the UN Security Council to an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967”.

    The Trump plan, in particular, stipulates that Jerusalem would become the "sovereign capital of the State of Israel", and it should remain an undivided city", a proposition that Abbas and many other nations in the region has firmly rejected.

    The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem
    © AFP 2019 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem

    The blueprint doesn’t mention the Palestinians’ key demands, including the Temple Mount in Jerusalem being part of their capital and the removal of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

    Trump Praises Middle East Peace Plan

    Trump touted the plan as a "realistic two-state solution”, which envisages creating a Palestinian entity that would peacefully cooperate with the existing state of Israel, in what is expected to put an end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and serve as a foundation for peace in the Middle East.

    The Israeli government, along with a number of other countries, such as the US, France, the UK and Germany, refuses to recognise the PNA as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel is going ahead with the construction of settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the UN.

    Related:

    Kushner Promises ‘Unconventional Approach’ With New Israel-Palestine Peace Plan
    ‘New Palestine’ to Emerge As a Result of Agreement Between Israel, Hamas, PLO - Report
    US Approach to Palestine-Israel Peace Unveiled at Manama Workshop 'Counterproductive' - Moscow
    Americans' Support for Israel in Its Conflict With Palestine Dropped - Poll
    Tags:
    agreements, consequences, deals, Donald Trump, Palestinian National Authority (PNA), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse