US Official Claims Cruise Missiles Used in Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities - Report

Earlier, US media reported that US intelligence agencies had handed over a classified report to their Saudi counterparts which alleged that Saturday's attacks on two major Saudi oil facilities were launched from Iran. Iran has denied any involvement. Yemen's Houthi militia have repeatedly claimed responsibility.

Cruise missiles were used in Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and the attack came from Iran, a US official cited by AFP has claimed.

The official, who declined to be named, told the news agency that the US was now gathering evidence about the attack to present it at the UN General Assembly next month.

Asked if the US was certain that the missiles was launched from Iranian soil, the official curtly answered "Yes."

Earlier, anonymous officials told the Wall Street Journal that US intelligence agencies had handed their Saudi counterparts a secret report implicating Iran for the attacks. US officials also said that they would be looking to increase intelligence sharing activities with Saudi Arabia, but did not specify what forms such cooperation would take.

The US began claiming that Iran was responsible for the oil facility attacks just hours after they took place, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on the international community to "publicly and unequivocallly condemn Iran's attacks" on "the world's energy supply." President Trump later joined Pompeo in accusing Iran, warning that the US was "locked and loaded" to respond, but "waiting to hear from the Kingdom" on the culprit and "under what terms we would proceed!"

Iran blasted the US's claims, saying the allegations were "unacceptable and entirely baseless." Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif charged Washington with switching from a strategy of "maximum pressure" to one of "maximum deceit" with its fresh claims. The US, he said, won't succeed in ending the disastrous war in Yemen by "blaming Iran" for everything.

Yemen's Houthi militia, who claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday and repeated their position on Monday, have accused Riyadh of "cowardice" with its attempt to "exonerate Yemen from conducting these strikes" while "accus[ing] others of doing them."

On Monday evening, a spokesman from the Saudi-led military coalition said preliminary findings had led Riyadh to conclude that Saturday's attacks used Iranian-made weapons, and were not launched from Yemen.

