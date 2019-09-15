Tehran 'Ready for War': US Bases, Carriers Stationed Around Iran Within Range of Its Missiles - IRGC

The statement comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for recent drone attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil fields, urging the international community "to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Chief Amirali Hajizadeh said on Sunday that US bases and aircraft carriers were within range of Iranian missiles.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers, at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran, are within the range of our missiles,” Hajizadeh said.

The commander also added that Tehran has always been prepared for a full-fledged war.

On Saturday, two drone attacks, claimed by Houthis, caused major fires in two oil facilities: in Abqaiq in eastern Saudia Arabia and Khurais northeast of Riyadh. These were eventually contained by security and emergency service personnel.

This prompted US Senator Lindsey Graham to accuse Iran of looking to “wreak havoc in the Middle East”, and recommend that the US “put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations”.

Moreover, US Secretary Mike Pompeo pinned the blame on Tehran over the attacks calling for public condemnation of Iran's actions.

