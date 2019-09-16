Russia Concerned Over Attacks on Saudi Aramco, Warns Against Rushing to Conclusions on Culprit

Yemen's Houthi militia movement claimed responsibility for the Saturday attacks on two major Saudi oil facilities, with the drone strikes thought to have crippled up to half of the country's entire output. The United States rushed to blame Iran for the attacks, with Tehran dismissing the claims as "incomprehensible and meaningless."

Russia has "serious concerns" about the weekend attack on Saudi Aramco oil processing facilities, and "resolutely condemns" the attacks on non-military targets, and any actions which could lead to disbalances in energy markets and to negative consequences for the world economy in general, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

At the same time, Moscow "strongly recommends against" rushing to conclusions about who is responsible for the attacks, and considers US discussions about 'military options' for responding to the attacks being totally "unacceptable," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that the attacks were a "direct consequence of the continuing crisis in Yemen," namely the civil war in that country and the Saudi-led military operation in that country which was begun in 2015.

Moscow also warned against "counterproductive" efforts to use the situation surrounding the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities to inflame tensions against Iran, in accordance with the well-known US attempts to do so in recent years.

Monday's comments follow an earlier statement by the Kremlin expressing hope that Riyadh would swiftly be able to cope with the consequences of the attacks on its oil facilities. On Sunday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov similarly urged authorities from rushing to conclusions about the perpetrators of the attacks.

China, a major customer of Saudi oil, similarly urged Riyadh and its allies against rushing to conclusions in the wake of the attacks. On Monday, that country's Foreign Ministry said US-led efforts to blame Iran were "irresponsible," and added that China hopes "that the sides will refrain from any actions that may provoke an escalation."

"We noticed the relevant statements, we believe that it is irresponsible to blame anyone before a proper investigation and its results," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he had "reason to believe that we know the culprit" of the oil facility attacks, and warned that the US was "locked and loaded" pending verification and a Saudi comments on who they believe is responsible. Trump's comments followed remarks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just hours after the attack blaming Iran.

Tehran has blasted both Trump and Pompeo's remarks, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi saying US allegations were "unacceptable and entirely baseless." Earlier, Tehran charged the

