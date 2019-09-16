Kremlin Hopes Riyadh to Soon Cope With Consequences of Oil Facility Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin hopes that Riyadh will swiftly cope with the consequences of a recent attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"As for the incident itself, we have already said, it is very unpleasant. Of course, there are negative consequences for the energy markets. We hope that Saudi Arabia will swiftly cope with the damage done by the attack," the spokesman told reporters.

When asked about Russia potentially helping either with oil output or via diplomatic channels, Peskov said that "there have been no such requests about this from our Saudi partners."

Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing the incident with someone, the spokesman said that "today is a day of contacts, one cannot exclude that opinions will be exchanged." Putin is visiting Ankara on Monday to meet with Turkish and Iranian leaders, in a trilateral format and for separate bilateral talks.

The day before, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Saudi officials that the kingdom intended to restore third of oil production lost due to drone attacks on its refining facilities.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia had to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day, about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.