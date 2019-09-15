Moscow Says Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Do Not Contribute to Energy Market Stability

The Kremlin's comments come following statements by the European Union and the UK condemning the Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities which took place Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been kept up to date on the events surrounding the Houthi drone attacks on two major Saudi energy facilities, and Russia believes such incidents will not contribute to the stabilisation of the global energy market, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure is an alarming event for the oil markets...Of course, such turbulence does not contribute to the stabilisation of the energy market," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the Saudi side has not appealed to Russia for assistance in the wake of the attacks, and probably has the necessary capacity to deal with the disruption on their own. "We don't know whether they need help, but it's unlikely. They have all the necessary capabilities themselves," he said.

