Blaming Anyone for Saudi Oil Attacks Without Probe Irresponsible - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China considers blaming anyone over the Saudi oil facility attacks without an investigation irresponsible, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We noticed the relevant statements, we believe that it is irresponsible to blame anyone before a proper investigation and its results," the ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said.

She added that China was against "any actions that would cause escalation."

"We hope that the sides will refrain from any actions that may provoke an escalation and show restraint," the spokeswoman said.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia had to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day, about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo suggested Iran was behind the attacks, while Tehran has refuted the allegations.

The Houthis regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been conducting airstrikes in Yemen as part of an Arab coalition at the request internationally-recognised government, which fled the nation's capital Sana'a in early 2015.

In May, the Houthis conducted a drone attack on a major Saudi pipeline. At the time, Riyadh claimed Iran was behind the strike, but Iran refuted the accusations.