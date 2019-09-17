Register
18:16 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Airbus Foundation logo at the side event

    Airbus Warns Trump His EU Tariff War Could Backfire Against US Economy

    © Flickr/ International Transport Forum
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 90
    Subscribe

    The United States has been granted the green light to potentially impose billions of euros in punitive tariffs on EU products in retaliation for illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace giant Airbus, POLITICO reported on 15 September, citing sources as saying the WTO had ruled in favour of the US in the long-running transatlantic dispute.

    Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has warned US President Donald Trump that his plan to slap tariffs on the European aviation business could rebound on the American economy, reports POLITICO.

    Guillaume Faury emphasised the fact that European and American supply chains were greatly interwoven, saying the US could itself face "very negative consequences" if it were to target European products.

    "At Airbus, 40 percent of commercial aircraft procurement is purchased from the US supply chain," Faury told the publication.

    "I think it would really not be consistent to apply tariffs on planes that are manufactured in the US, to serve the US industry relying, to a very large extent, on the US supply chain. It will be damaging for the supply chain, it will be damaging for the OEMs [original equipment manufacturers], and it will be very damaging for the airlines and for the economies of Europe and the US."

    Faury stressed that many American airlines have Airbus aircraft on order, with planes containing US parts which are assembled at a plant in Mobile, Alabama.

    "We are assembling our A320s as well in Mobile so this will impact as well the workforce in the US, which would be absolutely not consistent with what President Trump is trying to push: having companies localising activities in the US"

    The interview with Faury took place on 13 September in Berlin, a day before POLITICO reported the WTO had submitted its report allowing the US to impose tariffs on European products.

    The publication cited four EU officials as saying the World Trade Organization on 13 September ruled in favour of the US in the decades-long dispute on whether EU countries illegally supported Airbus by granting subsidised loans known as “launch aid” and other advantages for the development of the A350 and A380 models.

    CC BY 2.0 / Wesley Nitsckie
    Boeing

    The ruling supposedly gives US President Donald Trump free rein to announce tariffs on European products ranging from cheeses to Airbus planes.

    Sources differed on the maximum tariff to be imposed by Trump, one stated it would be between €5 billion and €8 billion, another opted for $10 billion.

    Boomerang effect

    A parallel complaint by the EU, alleging illegal US subsidies for Boeing, is also being investigated by the WTO, with a ruling expected in about eight months, claim industry sources.

    Referring to the case, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury also stressed that the US risks future retaliation from Europe when the trade body rules next year.

    "We think in the mid-term to long-term Boeing will be more significantly hit than Airbus, given the US versus Europe nature and mix of planes flowing both sides of the Atlantic, but we think basically it will be damaging for everybody," Faury said.

    The EU expects the WTO to issue its decision on subsidies to Boeing early next year and has readied a list of US goods to hit with tariffs. These include planes, chemicals, citrus, ketchup and frozen fish.

    "Europe tends to believe — and we believe they are right — that their volume of retaliation will be higher than the one of the US," Faury said.

    Related:

    China Will Exempt US Pork and Soybeans From Additional Levies - Reports
    Despite Goodwill Gestures, ‘Ideological’ Differences Impede Big US-China Trade Deal
    US Reaches Initial Trade Agreement With Japan Regarding Tariff Barriers - White House
    EU Could Face Billions in Fresh US Tariffs After WTO Airbus Ruling - Report
    Tags:
    United States, European Union, Donald Trump, WTO, Trump Tariffs, tariffs, Boeing, Airbus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse