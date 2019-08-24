Register
24 August 2019
    FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings in Normandy, France, 6 June 2019

    Trump Renews Threat to Slap Tariffs on French Wine 'Like They've Never Seen Before' Ahead of G7

    Oleg Burunov
    Earlier, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned against mixing together the issues of a digital tax that Paris seeks to slap on US tech companies and the levies on French wine pledged by President Trump.

    President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his threat to impose tariffs on French wine in retaliation following Paris’ push to introduce taxes on US tech giants.

    Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said that he doesn’t want “France going out and taxing great American companies” because it’s “very unfair”.

    “And if they do that, we'll be taxing their wine or doing something else. We'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before. That's for us to tax them, not for France to tax them,” he pointed out as he was boarding a helicopter outside the White House to head to the upcoming G7 summit in the French seaside resort of Biarritz.

    Trump’s remarks come a few weeks after French Farming Minister Didier Guillaume lashed out at what he described as a “completely moronic” drive by the US President to slap levies on French wine following Paris’ move to impose taxes on US digital giants.

    “It’s absurd, in terms of having a political and economic debate, to say that if you tax the ‘GAFAs’ [Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple], I’ll tax wine,” Guillaume told the French news network BFM TV late last month.

    He also insisted that “American wine is not better than French,” referring to Trump’s previous remarks about US-made wine being better than that of France.

    Earlier, the US President went on Twitter to condemn Paris’ move to introduce taxes on US digital companies operating in France, warning that President “Macron’s foolishness” would result in Washington taking reciprocal steps against Paris and that French wine could be targeted in “substantial” retaliation.

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, in turn, cautioned against linking the issue of France’s digital tax on the US tech companies to the levies on wine threatened by Trump.  According to him, “the key question now is how we can get consensus on the fair taxation of digital activities”.

    Paris Considers Blacklisting Digital Giants

    French Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gerald Darmanin, for his part, pledged to counter tax evasion by forming a blacklist of digital giants which fail to stick to France’s fiscal regulations.

    "We will form a blacklist of non-collaborative platforms, like [the one] for tax havens," Darmanin said.

    He added that the blacklist would be specifically based on the companies’ ability to pay the GAFA tax and value-added tax (VAT).

    GAFA Tax in Force

    On 5 April, Le Maire announced that the French government is considering taxing the largest digital companies operating in the country to “bring more justice and efficiency to the international tax system”.

    The “GAFA” tax, which was adopted by French lawmakers on July 11, affects firms with global annual sales over 750 million euros ($849 million) and sales in France of at least 25 million euros ($27.8 million). Many of these companies are based in the US, among them those from the so-called “Big Four” which includes Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, also known as GAFA.

