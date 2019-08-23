Register
10:21 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US and EU flags, top left and right, fly in separate directions at the European Council building in Brussels

    EU Drafts Trade Plan to Counter Trump's Tariffs, US and Chinese Tech Dominance - Reports

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Trump administration launched a tariff spree in March 2018 by stepping up import taxes on steel and aluminium, in what prompted the US’ European allies to complain to the WTO and respond in kind.

    The EU is preparing “an aggressive” trade scenario to counter tariffs-related policies pursued by US President Donald Trump, according to a plan obtained by Politico. Brussels has not commented on the matter yet.

    In the 173-page document, European Commission officials also urge the commission’s president-elect Ursula von der Leyen to create a fund that would invest $100 billion into “high-potential” European companies.

    The goal is to compete with American and Chinese firms which currently dominate the global tech market, according to the plan.

    “Europe has no such companies,” the document reportedly says referring, in particular, to the Chinese tech giants Baidu and Tencent and calling for these companies to be blocked from providing services to European businesses.

    “The emergence and leadership of private non-EU competitors, with unprecedented financial means, has the potential to obliterate the existing innovation dynamics and industrial position of EU industry,” the document points out.

    The EU plan also stipulates unilaterally imposing tariffs on US goods in response to the Trump administration’s potential progress in undermining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    EU Hammers Out Response to US Tariff Spree

    In May 2019, Trump vowed that Washington would slap tariffs on specific imported vehicles and parts which pose a threat to the country's "national security" by the US' account.

    With the new measure temporarily suspended, Brussels has worked out a counter-plan to grapple with potential US tariffs on EU cars which stipulates the imposition of extra duties of up to 35 billion euros ($39.1 billion) worth of US goods.

    “We will not accept any managed trade, quotas or voluntary export restraints and, if there were to be tariffs, we would have a rebalancing list”, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said, voicing hope that the EU does not have to resort to this.

    Tramp Slams WTO as ‘Broken’ Organisation

    Late last month, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Beijing's "developing country" status in the WTO, tweeting that the organisation is “broken when the world’s richest countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment”.

    The US President ordered his Trade Representative to stop treating large emerging economies as "developing" in case the WTO does not initiate reforms with regard to these countries' "unfair advantages" within the next 90 days.

    Last year, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin rebuffed allegations that Trump wants to withdraw from the WTO under the pretext that American membership in it is ostensibly harmful for the country.

    Trump publically criticized the WTO during his presidential campaign in 2016, branding the organisation a "disaster."

    He imposed 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminium coming from China, Canada, the European Union and other countries in 2018, blaming them for "unfair" trade with the US and the country's "bad" trade deficit.

    The countries responded in kind by slapping retaliatory tariffs against several categories of American goods and lodging several complaints with the WTO's court. Trump has urged these countries to set zero tariffs on all US goods instead, promising to lift US import taxes on steel and aluminium in return.

    Related:

    EU to Hit US With 35 Billion-Euro Duties If US Tariffs Cars, Says Trade Chief
    Donald Trump Says EU Is Worse to US Than China, Brands Germany ‘Biggest Offender’
    US, EU Ink Deal to Lower Trade Regulations on Beef Exports
    Tags:
    policies, Ursula von der Leyen, companies, tariffs, China, EU, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse