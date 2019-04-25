Back to Class Again: France’s First Lady To Resume Teaching

Brigitte Macron put her teaching career on hold when she married Emmanuel Macron. When they first met, he was 15 and she was his married, private school teacher - with a daughter of the same age, in the same class.

The Elysée Palace has confirmed that Brigitte Macron is to return to teaching starting at the beginning of the next school year.

Besides chairing the school's teaching committee, Mrs Macron, who previously taught at lycées in Amiens and Paris will give occasional French lessons at a new establishment in Clichy-sous-Bois, Seine-Saint-Denis.

The new establishment to help adults without formal qualifications is the brainchild of France's First Lady.

Targeting adults aged between 25 and 30, the second-chance school is a project conceived by Brigitte Macron and financed by luxury products multinational LVMH.

There are plans in place for a second school to be opened in Valence (Drôme).

The new educational facility will take in 50 students from the town, and offer them nine-month courses in math, English, French, and history.

To help the future graduates with job applications and business endeavours, there will be professional workshops on offer, helping with everything ranging from interview techniques to formulating business ideas.

Accordingly, a minimum wage shall be paid to the students throughout the duration of the course.

Brigitte Trogneux (Macron) put her teaching career on hold after marrying Emmanuel Macron.

When she met Macron at a private, Jesuit-run high school where she worked as a literature and drama teacher, 39-year old Brigitte was married to banker Andre-Louis Auziere, with whom she was raising their three children.

She is claimed to have been one of the most popular teachers at the local high school.

The young Macron was not a student in his future wife’s French classes but in her drama lessons, which she taught as a second subject.

After a torrid affair and a divorce, in defiance of their age gap the pair eventually married in 2007 when he was 29 and she was 54 years old.

After the wedding, the couple moved to Paris to support Macron’s burgeoning political career.

In a book entitled "Brigitte Macron: L'Affranchie (The Unfettered Woman)", written by Maëlle Brun, a friend of Brigitte was cited as saying that "she lost all her friends" because of her love affair with a man so young.