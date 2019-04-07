UK Int'l Trade Sec Denies Joking About Macron 'Sleeping With His Grandmother'

While a source in the government claimed that Fox’s joke about Macron’s love life was met with "half-titters", the trade secretary himself insisted that he did not make any such remark.

UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has seemingly landed in hot water after he allegedly made a somewhat risqué remark about French President Emmanuel Macron’s sexual activities, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Fox made the joke after emerging from Tuesday’s “marathon Cabinet meeting” on Brexit where, among other things, Macron’s "hard line with Britain" was discussed.

"Is he still sleeping with his grandmother?" he allegedly inquired in the anteroom after the Cabinet discussed Macron’s stance on Britain, with one government source claiming that "Liam’s remark was greeted with slightly embarrassed half-titters".

Fox himself, however, denied making this remark, saying instead that this claim is "deliberate mischief-making".

"Dr Fox did not say this. It is untrue and offensive", a spokesman said.

Emmanuel Macron, 41, has been married to his 66-year old wife Brigitte since 2007.

The couple reportedly fell in love when Emmanuel was 15, and as the newspaper points out, at some point the future president even shared a classroom with Brigitte’s daughter.