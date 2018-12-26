Register
16:22 GMT +326 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French first lady Brigitte Macron is seen prior to a visit at the Centre Georges Pompidou modern art museum, on November 27, 2018 in Paris, as part of Iohannis' state visit to France

    Brigitte Macron Lands in "Homophobia" Scandal After Pic With 'Funfair King'

    © AFP 2018 / Lionel Bonaventure
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 34

    While her husband is trying to put out the fire of the Yellow Vests protests, the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, has found herself at the centre of public controversy after a photo was taken of her with an entrepreneur who went a little bit too far in his war of words with Paris City Hall.

    A picture taken at the Tuileries Christmas fair shows Emmanuel Macron's better half standing with a wide smile alongside Marcel Campion, a controversial tycoon widely condemned for homophobic remarks.

    Campion said in a statement that Brigitte Macron did not express her personal support for him, but came together with her family to support the Christmas market. He said that those who had accused Macron of supposed homophobia were trying to "instrumentalise" her visit. However, the First Lady still came under fire from outraged commenters.

    Brigitte Macron is posing for a photo with Marcel Campion
    © Photo: Nice-Matin ‏Verified account/twitter
    Brigitte Macron is posing for a photo with Marcel Campion

    "Beautiful, the wife of the President of the Republic who displays herself with a notorious homophobe", said Deputy Mayor of Paris Ian Brossat.

    "The new world has a rancid smell", wrote Thomas Portes of the French Communist Party. "Absolute shame. Not worthy of a first lady".

    "So, Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, ostensibly appears with Marcel Campion, who talks about homosexuals as 'perverse' 'faggots' who must be saved from AIDS, even though he is being sued for defamation and homophobic insults…. Shame on her!" added LGBT activist Maxime Cochard.

    Marcel Campion, nicknamed the "fairground king", moved his annual Christmas market to the Tuileries Garden this year after a 9-year stint in the Champs Elysees. Campion, the founder of the Champs Elysees Christmas market, which attracts nearly 13 million visitors a year, was banned by Paris authorities from operating in France's most famous avenue over accusations of selling inferior-quality food.

    Mika Brzezinski waits for an elevator in the lobby at Trump Tower.
    © Evan Vucci
    ‘Butt Boy’: MSNBC Anchor Uses Homophobic Slur to Describe US Secretary of State (VIDEO)

    The 78-year-old businessman then stepped into a war of words with the city officials, whom he called "gay perverts", angered by their perceived intention to force him out of Paris.

    In a viral video that made waves in France in September, Campion was heard slamming the authorities, with some remarks invoking their sexual orientation — and inevitably drawing the ire of the country's LGBT community.

    "He's the best one. He's the one who rules over the city", he said of former Paris deputy mayor, Bruno Julliard. "Since he bats for the other team, he met Delanoe (former Paris mayor, openly gay) and they made the madness together and then, just like that, he became first deputy mayor. And with Anne Hidalgo (current city mayor), he's just great, because at the same time, he brought in all the gays of the planet. That means that the city is governed by gays".

    "I don't have anything against gays", he added, as quoted by France24. "Except those ones, they're a bit perverted".

    Related:

    CNN White House Correspondent Issues Apology for 'Homophobic' Tweets
    Switzerland About to Criminalize Homophobia, Transphobia
    No Love Story: NYT, Others Catch Flak Over ‘Homophobic’ Trump-Putin Jokes
    WATCH French Soldier Collapse During Macron's Meeting With Troops in Africa
    Macron Vows to Keep French Forces in Levant Region Amid US Withdrawal
    Tags:
    Christmas markets, homophobia, LGBT, gay, Marcel Campion, Brigitte Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse