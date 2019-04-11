US Charges Assange With Helping Chelsea Manning Break Into Classified Computers

Earlier, UK police confirmed having arrested Assange due to an extradition request from the US over the publication of the country's secret documents.

Speaking at the UK's Westminster Magistrates court after his arrest, Assange's lawyer stated that the WikiLeaks' founder had a reasonable excuse for breaking UK bail, but added that Assange will not be presenting evidence for that. The judge presiding before the court commented on that by stating that inference may be drawn against Assange if he fails to present evidence.

The US Department of Justice has announced charges against WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, accusing him of conspiring with Chelsea Manning to commit computer intrusion and steal classified data. He can face up to 5 years in a US prison if he is found guilty.

The DOJ says part of what Assange did to justify his prosecution — beyond allegedly helping Manning get the documents — is he encouraged Manning to get more docs for him to publish. Journalists do this with sources constantly: it's the criminalization of journalism pic.twitter.com/GXNjWlkFZw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 11, 2019

US prosecutors believe that Manning, who was a US Army intelligence analyst in 2010, gave Assange a part of a password that was stored on US Defence Department computers. The DoJ statement also indicated after receiving the archive with secret US cables and war logs from Manning, Assange urged the former analyst to dig up even more information.

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange was arrested inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on 11 April over breaching bail conditions and a request for extradition from the US. The arrest came after Ecuador withdrew asylum status citing his alleged repeated violations of his stay in the embassy by meddling in the politics of Ecuador's partners.

