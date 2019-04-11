WikiLeaks' Founder Julian Assange Has Been Arrested - UK Police

UK police have officially announced they've arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after he left the Ecuadorian Embassy.
Julian Assange has been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service https://t.co/yhOIPbmMo2 pic.twitter.com/dUrDp228In— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 11, 2019
URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
