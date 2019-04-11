WATCH Westminster Magistrates Court Following Arrest of WikiLeaks' Assange

The Westminster Magistrates Court is waiting for Julian Assange after Ecuador terminated the WikiLeaks founder's political asylum and handed him over to the Metropolitan Police.

The official statement by the police says Assange was arrested "for failing to surrender to the court".

WikiLeaks previously warned that the whistleblower, who has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012, would be stripped of his asylum and arrested by the UK authorities.

Assange lived in the embassy after being released on bail by a UK court due to facing rape accusations in Sweden. Stockholm lifted the charges in 2017, but he was still wanted by British authorities for violating the bail conditions by taking refuge in the embassy.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!