Russia Accuses US of Attempts to Undermine OPCW Authority

The US is attempting to undermine the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma the same day, the US, the UK and France launched a missile attack on Syria.

"The US tries to undermine the credibility the Fact-finding mission in Syria even before it arrives at Douma. Russia confirms its commitment to ensure [safety] and security of the mission and will not interfere in its work," the Russian embassy in the Netherlands said on Monday.

​The OPCW will hold a special session on Monday, discussing the recent escalation of the situation in Syria.

Last Saturday, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses.

The attack came the same day that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.

Following the accusations, the Syrian government has strongly denied being behind the alleged attack and stated that the missile strike was "brutal aggression."