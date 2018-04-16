Germany Was Not Invited to Take Part in Conducting Strikes on Syria – Berlin

“There was no request for Germany’s involvement in the military action,” a spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert said Monday.
Seibert went on to say that Berlin’s position on the issue was generally evident with Germany supporting those "who were outraged by yet another use of chemical weapons by the regime" of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The Western attack has been criticized by a number of countries, including Syria itself, Russia and Iran, among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the strikes were carried out in violation of the norms and principles of international law.
READ MORE: NATO Chief: US, Allies' Strikes on Syria Were 'Signal' for Syria, Russia, Iran
The use of chemical weapons in Douma has been blamed by Western states on Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Syrian leadership denied any involvement in the attack and has invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reports.
