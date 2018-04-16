Register
14:07 GMT +3
16 April 2018
    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Germany Was Not Invited to Take Part in Conducting Strikes on Syria – Berlin

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Europe
    0 15

    Last Friday, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France carried out a massive attack on Syria, launching over 100 missiles at military and civilian targets in the country. The attack was slammed by Damascus and Moscow, with the former calling it "barbaric" and the latter slamming it as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.

    “There was no request for Germany’s involvement in the military action,” a spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert said Monday.

    Seibert went on to say that Berlin’s position on the issue was generally evident with Germany supporting those "who were outraged by yet another use of chemical weapons by the regime" of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    French Rafale fighter jets prepare to take off late April 13, 2018 from the Saint-Dizier military base in eastern France in this picture released April 14, 2018 by the French Military
    © REUTERS / ECPAD/French Military
    NATO Chief: US, Allies' Strikes on Syria Were 'Signal' for Syria, Russia, Iran
    The joint missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria were conducted in response to the alleged chemical incident in the city of Douma. According to the Russian military, over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched, 71 of which were shot down by Syrian air defense systems.

    The Western attack has been criticized by a number of countries, including Syria itself, Russia and Iran, among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the strikes were carried out in violation of the norms and principles of international law.

    READ MORE: NATO Chief: US, Allies' Strikes on Syria Were 'Signal' for Syria, Russia, Iran

    The use of chemical weapons in Douma has been blamed by Western states on Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Syrian leadership denied any involvement in the attack and has invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reports.

