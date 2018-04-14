OPCW Experts Planning to Start Activities in Syrian E Ghouta on Sunday - Source

Earlier in the day, the OPCW press service said the organization's mission had arrived in Damascus and confirmed their readiness to move to the site of the alleged chemical attack in Douma after the airstrike of the United States and its allies on Syria.
"The experts are already in Damascus. We expect that they will start their work in Ghouta, in the town of Duma tomorrow," the source told Russian reporters.
US President Donald Trump has announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack Douma in the Damascus suburb. Washington, and its allies – France and the United Kingdom – fired missiles on the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked with chemical weapons production.
READ MORE: Russia Calls US 'Aggressor,' Washington 'Locked and Loaded' to Hit Syria Again
According to the Syrian authorities, the western coalition fired over 100 missiles on the Syrian targets, however, part of the missiles had been intercepted by the Syrian air defense.
All comments
Show new comments (0)