Turkey Won't Refuse to Cooperate With Russia, Iran on Syria – Deputy PM

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara does not intend to refuse to cooperate with Russia and Iran if it benefits the Syrian settlement, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Monday.

“Our policy serves the right cause. We choose the countries with which we intend to cooperate based on this – we will cooperate with those who are on the side of truth. If this serves the interests of our policy on Syria, we will take joint actions both with the United States, and with Russia and Iran,” Bozdag told the NTV broadcaster, commenting on Macron’s statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron has claimed that the western airstrikes had pulled a Turkish diplomatic alignment away from Russia in Syria, as Ankara approved the missile attack. Macron also remarked that Paris considers a dialogue with Russia, Turkey, and Iran on Syria to be a necessary part of any settlement.

READ MORE: EU Foreign Ministers to Declare 'Understanding' of Strikes on Syria — Source

Last Saturday, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses.

The attack came the same day that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.

READ MORE: Trump Still Wants US Forces in Syria to Come Home As Soon As Possible

Following the accusations, the Syrian government has strongly denied being behind the alleged attack and stated that the missile strike was "brutal aggression."