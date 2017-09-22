Trump: 'Madman Kim Jong-un Will Be Tested Like Never Before'

US President Donald Trump predicted hard times for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whom he accused of "starving or killing his people."

Trump's Twitter attack comes after he signed a new executive order expanding sanctions against Pyongyang, and threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if immediate threats emerge, and described Kim as "Rocket Man".

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 сентября 2017 г.

North Korea was quick to announce it could conduct another hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific. Kim accused Trump of exhibiting a "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a harsh response.

"Now that Trump has… made the most ferocious declaration of war in history, that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness the exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasures in history," Kim was quoted by the KCNA as saying.

Tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have escalated in recent months as Pyongyang has test-launched a number of projectiles which flew over Japan and triggered global criticism.