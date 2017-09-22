North Korea Leader Threatens US With ‘Highest Level’ Response

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened Donald Trump with a "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history," in response to US president's UN speech.

TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday accused US President Donald Trump of exhibiting a "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a harsh response, in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Trump called Kim a "rocket man" on a "suicide mission" in his first major UN speech on Wednesday and again warned Pyongyang of a total destruction if it attacked the United States or its allies.

"Now that Trump has… made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history," Kim was quoted by the KCNA as saying.

Kim said Trump’s remarks had only convinced him – rather than frightening or making him stop – that "the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last."

North Korea has launched several ballistic missiles and tested a nuclear weapon for the sixth time in recent months, alarming its neighbors and prompting fresh economic sanctions from the United States and the United Nations.

On Sunday, US Envoy to the UN Nikki Haley warned that the United States had "plenty" of unilateral military options to choose from to address Pyongyang’s missile tests.