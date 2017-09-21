Register
21 September 2017
    A South Korean news magazine with front cover photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    'Rocket Man's' Revenge: N Korean FM Slams Trump's Threat as 'Dog Barking'

    Pyongyang’s response to Donald Trump’s threat “to totally destroy North Korea” did not take long, with Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho pouring scorn on the US President.

    “There is a saying that goes: ‘Even when dogs bark, the parade goes on. If [Trump] was thinking about surprising us with dog-barking sounds then he is clearly dreaming,” Ri told reporters gathered outside his hotel near the United Nations headquarters in New York.

    In Korean, a “dog dream” is something absurd and makes little sense, according to Yonhap.

    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches
    North Korea Warns US of ‘Final Ruin’ After Trump Takes Military Bluster to UN Stage
    When asked by reporters what he thought of Trump calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man,” he said he feels sorry for Trump’s aides.

    On Tuesday, President Trump vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if it dared to attack the United States or its allies.

    "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump said, referring to the North Korean leader.

    During his visit Ri Yong-ho is expected to meet with US diplomats, but chances of any serious discussions amid the heightened tensions between Pyongyang and Washington are highly unlikely.

    Not Only N Korea Strikes Back

    During his UN address on Tuesday President Trump also lashed out at Iran, calling it a “depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos,” and at President Nicolas Maduro’s “socialist dictatorship” in Venezuela.

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017
    Former Diplomat: Trump May Alienate US Allies by Caving to Israel on Iran Deal
    Trump’s speech invited equally angry responses from Tehran and Caracas which dismissed his remarks “shameless,” “ignorant” and “aggressive.”

    Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused Washington of supporting “tyrannical regimes” in the region and “the criminal Zionist state.”

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro went even further, describing Trump’s speech an "aggression from the new Hitler of international politics … against the people of Venezuela."

