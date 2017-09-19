Trump Vows to Destroy North Korea if It Poses Threat to US

US President Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if Pyongyang doesn't stop its nuclear and missile tests, calling Kim Jong Un a "rocket man" on a suicide mission.

"We will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said while delivering his first speech as the United Nations General Assembly.

The American leader called on United Nations member states to join forces to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its "hostile" behavior.

According to Reuters, a junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation's front-row seat when Trump made his remarks regarding Pyongyang.

The situation over North Korea's nuclear program has been tense recently with Pyongyang conducting a number of missile launches and nuclear tests. In early September Pyongyang tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile which became Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

In the light of these developments, the UNSC unanimously adopted its toughest resolution against North Korea that restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from the Asian nation as well as the country's access to gas liquids, among other restrictions. However, North Korea has not halted its missile and nuclear activity and conducted another missile test on Friday.