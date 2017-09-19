Trump Vows to Destroy North Korea if It Poses Threat to US

"We will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said while delivering his first speech as the United Nations General Assembly.
The American leader called on United Nations member states to join forces to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its "hostile" behavior.
According to Reuters, a junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation's front-row seat when Trump made his remarks regarding Pyongyang.
In the light of these developments, the UNSC unanimously adopted its toughest resolution against North Korea that restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from the Asian nation as well as the country's access to gas liquids, among other restrictions. However, North Korea has not halted its missile and nuclear activity and conducted another missile test on Friday.
