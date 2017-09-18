Register
18 September 2017
    A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017

    Pyongyang Approaching 'Final Stage' of ICBM Development – S Korean MoD

    © REUTERS/ Issei Kato
    Asia & Pacific
    North Korea is on the verge of mastering intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea is reaching the final stage of developing its own modern intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) technology, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

    "[North Korea] has neared the final stage of securing ICBM capabilities," the Ministry said in a report to the country’s National Assembly, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency, adding that Pyongyang will carry on conducting missile launches and nuclear tests "to secure its nuclear capabilities."

    Korea China Friendship Bridge - an old bridge connecting the two socialist states over the Yalu River
    © AP Photo/ credited to AP
    Black Market Bombsquad: How North Korea Gets Around UN Sanctions
    According to the report, the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site (nuclear tests spot) in North Korea "remains ready for a [new] test," the agency added.

    The recent missile test took place on Friday, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch. According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the projectile flew a total of 3,700 kilometers (2,299 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 770 kilometers.

    Ok