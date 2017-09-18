Pyongyang Approaching 'Final Stage' of ICBM Development – S Korean MoD

North Korea is on the verge of mastering intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[North Korea] has neared the final stage of securing ICBM capabilities," the Ministry said in a report to the country’s National Assembly, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency, adding that Pyongyang will carry on conducting missile launches and nuclear tests "to secure its nuclear capabilities."

According to the report, the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site (nuclear tests spot) in North Korea "remains ready for a [new] test," the agency added.

The recent missile test took place on Friday, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch. According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the projectile flew a total of 3,700 kilometers (2,299 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 770 kilometers.