20:47 GMT +318 September 2017
    In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea.

    Trump Dubs Kim a 'Rocket Man,' Sets Twitter on Fire

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a.k.a. the “madman with nuclear weapons” has just received yet another new nickname from US President Donald Trump – “rocket man” – and Twitter can't handle it.

    On September 17, President Trump mocked Kim Jong-un about the North Korean leader's nuclear ambitions. After the US president discussed North Korea with South Korean president Moon Jae-in by phone, he published a tweet, where he labeled Kim a "rocket man."

    ​Putting aside the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, most Twitter users brought into focus Trump's reference to the North Korean leader and launched an unstoppable hurricane of memes and jokes.

    Some netizens suggested Mr. Trump took inspiration from Elton John's classic hit song, the 1972 "Rocket Man."

    ​As the lyrics go, "I'm not the man they think I am at home

    Oh no, no, no! I'm a rocket man

    Rocket man! Burning out his fuse up here alone…"

    Others even recalled that "Tiny Dancer" of the legendary English singer has been in heavy rotation as a prelude to Donald Trump's political rallies in 2016.

    ​Much to the amusement of the social platform users, Kim's possible sarcastic reaction was offered by the popular parody Twitter account for "the supreme leader," created by comedy writer James Breakwell back in October 2014,

    ​Pete Souza, who was the Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama Administration, responded to Trump's tweet with an Instagram post.

    There's only one Rocket Man, here meeting with President Obama in 2015.

    Публикация от Pete Souza (@petesouza) Сен 17 2017 в 11:02 PDT

    In April, Donald Trump called Kim Jong-un a "madman with nuclear weapons" during a phone conversation with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte held on April 29.

