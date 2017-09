Trump Vows to Put More Sanctions on North Korea

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he would impose new sanctions on North Korea amid the ongoing standoff between Washington, its allies and Pyongyang.

"We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," Trump said at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have escalated in recent months as Pyongyang has test-launched a number of projectiles which flew over Japan and triggered global criticism.

