Register
21:41 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US-China-Russia

    Burgeoning Moscow-Beijing Relationship Has Trump Seeking Russian Rapprochement

    © Photo: pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    228030

    US President Donald Trump has said he wants to improve relations with Russia, because of his understanding that the growing relationship between Moscow and Beijing presents a threat to the geopolitical status of the US, Professor of Economic History Giulio Sapelli told Sputnik Italia.

    Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    World Waits to See Whether Trump Can Make Good on Promise to 'Lift the Gloom'
    President Trump has spoken of his desire to work with Russia to regulate the situation in the Middle East, which is also a sign of his lack of faith in co-operation with the EU to find a constructive solution, Giulio Sapelli, Professor of Economic History at Milan University told Sputnik Italia.

    "President Putin and Trump have a common interest in stability in the Middle East, as well as limiting China's territorial claims in the Pacific Ocean. The hand of co-operation offered by Trump to Putin signifies American understanding that further rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing would be a tragedy for the US. In addition, Trump doesn't believe in the ability of Europe to reach political and economic unification, and is ready to recognize Russia's key role in regulating the situation in the Middle East," Sapelli said.

    At his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Russian-Chinese relations, and their development over the past two decades.

    "Relations between our countries have gone far beyond the one [Presidents] Boris Yeltsin and Jiang Zemin agreed on 20 years ago," Putin said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony of documents following their talks in Beijing
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    US Policy of Alienating Russia Brings Moscow, Beijing Together - Think Tank
    However, Sapelli predicts that Beijing will present opposition to a warming of relations between Washington and Moscow, with the assistance of the UK. In November the UK Chancellor Philip Hammond described the relationship between London and Beijing as "more important than ever," in the aftermath of the country's decision to exit from the EU.

    "In my view, the Cold War was over a long time ago. In recent years, there has been no serious threat of nuclear war. Soon the following situation will develop: the US will want to develop relations with Russia, but China will obstruct this by all means, with the assistance of the UK. China is opening its Silk Road bank in London, which offers the prospect of developing bilateral relations. The UK is betting big on these relations after Brexit," Sapelli said.

    "At the same time Prime Minister May has said that developing relations with the US is a priority. It seems that many are counting on the US to return to superpower status after the inauguration of Trump. However, here we must remember that Russia is a Eurasian country, and this gives it special weight for America. Russian returned to the Middle East thanks to the ideas of Yevgeny Primakov, (Russian Foreign Minister 1996-1998, Prime Minister 1998-1999), which Putin has subsequently adopted and now Russia has its own role in global politics, even if the leading geopolitical role continues to belong to the US."

    Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally February 8, 2016 in Manchester, NH
    © AFP 2016/ Don EMMERT
    Here's What Trump's Foreign Policy Will Look Like
    Last week Trump suggested he is open to lifting sanctions against Russia in return for co-operation in areas like fighting terrorism and nuclear disarmament.

    "They have sanctions on Russia — let’s see if we can make some good deals with Russia," he said in an interview with The Times of London.

    Sapelli said that while Russia can take some encouragement from Trump's statement, it may be some time before he is able to make good on his intention.

    "I believe that the sanctions should be abolished, that is in the interests of all countries. However, I would not yet trust Trump's promises on sanctions because the establishment still does not accept him as President, and he will have to establish himself in this position, which can take a long time."

    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has also expressed his desire to mend relations with Moscow, and told his end-of-year press conference that Rome intends to use its G7 presidency this year to "improve various aspects of relations with Russia."

    "With this in mind, I think that at the (G7) summit in Taormina in May, as noted recently by Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Italy will offer Russia a return to the G8, because otherwise it does not make sense to talk about peace and stability in the world. That is impossible without Russia, and the mistake of Obama and EU leaders was to give too much weight to the claims Eastern European countries such as Poland have made about Russia. They themselves haven't mastered their new role in the world following the collapse of the Soviet Union," Sapelli said.

    Related:

    Top Trump Admin Priority: 'State-of-The-Art Missile Defense' Against North Korea
    US Police Detain RT Reporter Covering Trump Inauguration Protests
    Maduro Confirms Putin Will Be First Recipient of Venezuelan Peace Prize
    Putin Sends Condolences to Italy's Gentiloni Over Avalanche Deaths - Kremlin
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      edover3
      If Trump thinks that by reconciling with Russia it will pull it away from China, then he has already lost.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok