'Most Damaging and Embarrassing Answer We Could Receive,' - Putin Shocks Experts

“While we reserve the right to take reciprocal measures, we’re not going to downgrade ourselves to the level of irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy,” Putin announced. “In our future steps on the way toward the restoration of Russia-United States relations, we will proceed from the policy pursued by the administration of D. Trump.”
The Russian President didn’t stop there, as he also invited "all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin," and offered "New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.
Now, after Putin announced that he is taking the high road, American experts are shocked, and even embarrassed for the Obama administration.
"This is frankly the most damaging and embarrassing answer the US could receive," Michael Kofman, a global fellow at the Wilson Center specializing in Russian and Eurasian affairs, told Business Insider on Friday. "It's quite clear that both the Obama administration and Congress are trying to box Donald Trump in on Russia policy. But instead of responding to this latest salvo with predictable retaliatory measures, Russians have chosen to make them a nonissue."
Boris Zilberman, a Russia expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, also told the website that he believes the decision not to retaliate is a win for Putin.
Mark Kramer, program director for the Project on Cold War Studies at Harvard's Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, asserted that the response, and dismissal, makes Obama’s efforts look “weak.”
Putin’s "conspicuous announcement today was intended in part to give the impression that Obama's measures are weak and inconsequential (as indeed they largely are) and do not deserve a response,” Kramer said.
On Thursday, President-elect Trump reiterated his belief that it is "time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," expressing again his disinterest in conflict with Russia.
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway previously called retaliation against Russia for alleged interference a “political response” at the behest of “Team Hillary.”
"It seems like the president is under pressure from Team Hillary, who can't accept the election results," Conway said on Face the Nation earlier this month. "It's very clear that President Obama could have 'retaliated' months ago if they were actually concerned about this and concerned about this affecting the election."
Obonga have not in the pass or present the quality to be a President of the Usa !!!

gaddafy was right about obama, the US deep state would be way way over his depth, its even treating him as a disposable asset now, just good for a final few assignments before the 20th. But they will kill Trump like they did JFK - they have ways of giving cancer to people.

Kitchen Diplomacy!! Oh what a good laugh I had at that! -- Putin always comes out with the most astute sayings-- exactly fitting the bill it is aimed at! Truly this one made Obama appear as le plas bas serviteur in the kitchen! ... and nowhere near as good, as such a servant generally is admired for his/her humility ...

Lame duck? More like Peking Duck by now! ;)

Putin made Obama look like a stupid a-hole today. It is good that Putin didn't take the bait. Obummer's decision to expel diplomats was a deliberate provocation aimed more at tying Trump's hands rather than Russia. But by his reaction, Putin took the wind out of obummer's sails, and gave Trump breathing room, and Trump will appreciate this. He can see that Putin is trying to be reasonable while obummer is trying to ruin things for him.

Had to add this one-- I find the humour and twinkle in Putin's eyes and at times the hint of mockery in them too-- just takes the cake... he looks so harmless ... then seconds later he destroys them!

Happy New Year to one and all. Looking forward to this next one with so much optimism and joy for sure the whole world over.
Wow! Thank you! Thank you, President Putin. This is beyond all expectations! Awesome! Now Trump will be given a chance to live up to his promises about US-Russian relations; and also Russia proves its innocence, by treating it as a non-event. How do you adequately respond to something you are falsely accused of, but completely innocent of? President Putin is giving a great example here, that many others can learn from!
But the tragedy is not only him his advisors are the same quality or worst !!!
Obonga leafs office and all he can say is the Usa has become the master terrorist in the world in the time I ruled the Usa !!!!
Obonga cant even stay in the shadow of President Putin !!!
Refreshing Russian Rain falls on the Aggressive American Parade again!!
Bravo President Putin! Can we respect and love you more, than we already do!
