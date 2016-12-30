Register
23:20 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia

    'Most Damaging and Embarrassing Answer We Could Receive,' - Putin Shocks Experts

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    US
    Get short URL
    273848831

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to the outgoing US administration’s efforts to provoke conflict through new sanctions in what some are calling the “most embarrassing” way possible for US President Barack Obama.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets US President Barack Obama
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    US Expels 35 Russian Diplomats, Closes 2 Diplomatic Compounds
    On Friday, the Kremlin responded to US sanctions imposed on Thursday by declaring that they “will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen diplomacy,’” and reiterated their hopes to work toward a better relationship with the US when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

    “While we reserve the right to take reciprocal measures, we’re not going to downgrade ourselves to the level of irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy,” Putin announced. “In our future steps on the way toward the restoration of Russia-United States relations, we will proceed from the policy pursued by the administration of D. Trump.”

    The Russian President didn’t stop there, as he also invited "all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin," and offered "New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.

    Now, after Putin announced that he is taking the high road, American experts are shocked, and even embarrassed for the Obama administration.

    "This is frankly the most damaging and embarrassing answer the US could receive," Michael Kofman, a global fellow at the Wilson Center specializing in Russian and Eurasian affairs, told Business Insider on Friday. "It's quite clear that both the Obama administration and Congress are trying to box Donald Trump in on Russia policy. But instead of responding to this latest salvo with predictable retaliatory measures, Russians have chosen to make them a nonissue."

    Boris Zilberman, a Russia expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, also told the website that he believes the decision not to retaliate is a win for Putin.

    Russian Embassy in London
    © Wikipedia/ Kevin Thompson
    'Lame' - Russian Embassy Mocks Obama Administration Sanctions
    "I think Putin saw through Obama's attempt to throw a wrench into relations in the next administration, and looking as though he is above the fray is likely a win as well for him,” Zilberman said.

    Mark Kramer, program director for the Project on Cold War Studies at Harvard's Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, asserted that the response, and dismissal, makes Obama’s efforts look “weak.”

    Putin’s "conspicuous announcement today was intended in part to give the impression that Obama's measures are weak and inconsequential (as indeed they largely are) and do not deserve a response,” Kramer said.

    On Thursday, President-elect Trump reiterated his belief that it is "time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," expressing again his disinterest in conflict with Russia.

    Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway previously called retaliation against Russia for alleged interference a “political response” at the behest of “Team Hillary.”

    "It seems like the president is under pressure from Team Hillary, who can't accept the election results," Conway said on Face the Nation earlier this month. "It's very clear that President Obama could have 'retaliated' months ago if they were actually concerned about this and concerned about this affecting the election."

    Related:

    Last-Ditch Efforts: Obama's Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Will Come Off Like Dust'
    US Sanctions on Russia Not to Have 'Much Impact at All' - Ex-UN Envoy Bolton
    New Obama's Sanctions on Russia 'Last Challenge' to Trump
    US Sanctions on Russia Aimed at Challenging Trump on Palestine-Israel Settlement
    US Sanctions Two Japanese 'Yakuza' Crime Groups, Three Key Members
    Tags:
    Sanctions, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      double bonus
      [Putin announced. “In our future steps on the way toward the restoration of Russia-United States relations, we will proceed from the policy pursued by the administration of D. Trump.” ... The Russian President didn’t stop there, as he also invited "all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin," and offered "New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.]

      Wow! Thank you! Thank you, President Putin. This is beyond all expectations! Awesome! Now Trump will be given a chance to live up to his promises about US-Russian relations; and also Russia proves its innocence, by treating it as a non-event. How do you adequately respond to something you are falsely accused of, but completely innocent of? President Putin is giving a great example here, that many others can learn from!
    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      Obonga have not in the pass or present the quality to be a President of the Usa !!!
      But the tragedy is not only him his advisors are the same quality or worst !!!
      Obonga leafs office and all he can say is the Usa has become the master terrorist in the world in the time I ruled the Usa !!!!
      Obonga cant even stay in the shadow of President Putin !!!
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      gaddafy was right about obama, the US deep state would be way way over his depth, its even treating him as a disposable asset now, just good for a final few assignments before the 20th. But they will kill Trump like they did JFK - they have ways of giving cancer to people.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Kitchen Diplomacy!! Oh what a good laugh I had at that! -- Putin always comes out with the most astute sayings-- exactly fitting the bill it is aimed at! Truly this one made Obama appear as le plas bas serviteur in the kitchen! ... and nowhere near as good, as such a servant generally is admired for his/her humility ...

      Refreshing Russian Rain falls on the Aggressive American Parade again!!
      Bravo President Putin! Can we respect and love you more, than we already do!
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, Very well said!!
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      Lame duck? More like Peking Duck by now! ;)
    • Reply
      edover3
      Putin made Obama look like a stupid a-hole today. It is good that Putin didn't take the bait. Obummer's decision to expel diplomats was a deliberate provocation aimed more at tying Trump's hands rather than Russia. But by his reaction, Putin took the wind out of obummer's sails, and gave Trump breathing room, and Trump will appreciate this. He can see that Putin is trying to be reasonable while obummer is trying to ruin things for him.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Had to add this one-- I find the humour and twinkle in Putin's eyes and at times the hint of mockery in them too-- just takes the cake... he looks so harmless ... then seconds later he destroys them!

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ux3oiWELIQ

      Only 30 secs here ...love this video... such a laugh...
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply toJonathan Ferguson(Show commentHide comment)
      Jonathan Ferguson,
      You may have to end up apologising to a Peking Duck!-- laughing!
    • Reply
      honestly
      Happy New Year to one and all. Looking forward to this next one with so much optimism and joy for sure the whole world over.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok