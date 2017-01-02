Register
2 January 2017
    Italy Wants to 'Act as a Mediator' on Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (679)
    537651

    Italy is determined to serve as a go-between with regard to restrictive measures imposed on Moscow, Fulvio Scaglione, an expert on international relations and a journalist with Famiglia Cristiana, told Sputnik.

    "Italy wants to act as a mediator [when it comes to lifting anti-Russian sanctions] since Trump is a newcomer in the political arena. This is something that Rome has already done," he said. "The government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi made it clear that it was discontent with sanctions. [Restrictive measures imposed on Moscow] are costly and inefficient. Russia has coolly charted its own course."

    Italian leadership has long voiced concern over the sanctions, saying that they have badly affected relations between local businesses and their partners in Russia. In October, the European Union failed to impose additional restrictive measures on Moscow due to Italy's firm opposition. 

    Scaglione further said that Italy is capable of doing much amid uncertainty. He was specifically referring to the fact that the country assumed presidency over the Group of 7 (G7) on January 1, 2017.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    The Best is Yet to Come? What to Expect From 2017, From Peace in Syria to Removal of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    ​Italy will use the G7 presidency to improve relations with Russia, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said during his end-of-year press conference at the Palazzo Chigi in Rome on December 29. The relationship between Russia and Europe was damaged when the United States and the European Union slapped sanctions on Moscow, citing the country's supposed meddling in the Ukrainian affairs.

    Scaglione noted that the upcoming G7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in the Italian city of Taormina on May 26-27, will be unlike the preceding summits.

    "This will be the first meeting of the member countries which will provide an opportunity to assess capabilities, ideas and specific decisions of Donald Trump who by that time will have been in office for months. British Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the country which decided to leave the EU, as well as the new president of France will also be present," he explained.

    The journalist also mentioned that Rome has to tackle domestic challenges if it wants to play a more prominent role in the world.

    "First of all, things need to settle down in Italy. If the Gentiloni government will position itself as a temporary government which has to fulfil three or four tasks and prepare the country to elections, it will hardly be taken seriously by its foreign partners," he said.

    In December, Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned after more than 59 percent of Italians had rejected a major constitutional reform initiative he championed.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (679)

      cast235
      DON'T BE STUPID!!!!
      There is a LOT to give, for lifting them.
      I know Russia is NOT in war with Ukraine. In a few hours it would be OVER.

      The BEST is to LEAVED the sanctions BE. Just FORGET TRHEM and continue life.

      ITALY is SOLD with E.U. You cannot TRUST them .

      Plus they will impose conditions. Best is NOT to negotiate NOTHING. or be another GORBACHEV.
      I ONLY feel sorry, that Russia will be like ATLANTIS, or YUGOSLAVIA>. NO MORE.
      Antares Prime
      This is excellent news! Maybe some other European countries will go with Italy and not let the new Cold Warriors in the US ruin their relations with Russia. It could be a first step for them to start going their own way on other issues too.
      Adrienne Adonis
      This is why countries need to leave the EU. This way they don't have to honor any sanctions imposed and each country can decide what to do on their own without being strong armed politically by the EU
