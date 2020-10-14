Register
16:33 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britney Spears

    'She is Not OK': Netizens Concerned About Britney Spears After Singer Posts 'Unsettling' Video

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / hnkkk / Britney Spears - Femme Fatale Tour (Toronto)
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107914/29/1079142923_0:4:2000:1129_1200x675_80_0_0_670c763d67206c4aa88913eef205c40c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202010141080769842-she-is-not-ok-netizens-concerned-about-britney-spears-after-singer-posts-unsettling-video/

    The Baby One More Time singer had a series of mental breakdowns in 2007 and 2008 and was placed in a psychiatric ward. Back then, the singer entered into a conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears serving as her guardian. This year, Britney, 38, launched a court battle against her father, who she claims treats her as a child.

    Social media users are concerned over Britney Spears' mental health after the singer posted a video that netizens have dubbed "unsettling". In the footage, Spears talks about the transition from summer to autumn and how many things she has learned over the past months

    "Ok, so yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of Fall, I pulled out all of my jackets, and the next day it was really hot. It was really confusing. Anyhow, this summer has been so much fun for me...I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much. But the most important thing that I did learn is that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment. Sometimes we need to slow down and learn how to embrace them all. Anyways, I hope your summer was as good as mine, and God bless you all", the singer said.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    🌹🌹

    Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

    However, it’s not the message but the way Britney delivered it – rocking back and forth and looking sideways – that worried social media users. Many contended that the message was scripted and that the singer was in danger.

    "She sounds so scared and scripting something. She’s moving so much because of how nervous she is!!!! Body language, people, she’s scared for her life!" wrote one user.
    "Something is definitely off. The way she's rocking back and forth is an anxiety tactic in regards to calming yourself down. She's looking at someone throughout the video, and it seems highly scripted. Something ain't right here", suggested another.
    A third netizen wrote: "Britney honey I’m worried. She is definitely not ok".

    The development comes as the Baby One More Time singer is engaged in a court battle with her father (so far unsuccessful) Jamie Spears, who has served as her conservator for more than a decade after the singer had a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a reporter, shaved her head, and was caught driving her car at full speed with her infant son sitting on her lap. The conservatorship means her father has been effectively in control of her assets, career, and personal decisions.

    The singer claims she is tired of being treated as a child. Court documents revealed that Britney doesn’t want to perform or record albums until she gets full control of her finances. Speaking about the ongoing court battle with her father, Britney’s attorney Sam Ingham compared her mental state to that of a patient in a coma and said that Jamie wants his daughter to continue recording and performing music.

    Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Britney Spears Seeks to Make 'Family Secrets' Public, Report Suggests

    In September, Spears' lawyers filed a case demanding that the details of the conservatorship be made public due to the media scrutiny the issue has attracted.

    The court battle reignited the #FreeBritney movement. Supporters of the campaign claim that Britney is being kept prisoner by her father and other members of her family via the conservatorship. Numerous celebrities, including singer Miley Cyrus, socialite Paris Hilton, as well as actresses Ariel Winter and Rose McGowan have voiced support for the #FreeBritney movement.

    Jamie Spears and the singer’s brother have said there is a need for conservatorship, because Britney is mentally unstable. Britney's father has categorically dismissed allegations that the singer is being kept prisoner in order to control her multimillion dollar fortune, calling them a "joke".

    "I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private", he said.
    Tags:
    mental health, court case, Britney Spears
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse