Register
08:45 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britney Spears

    Spears’ Fans Call to #FreeBritney After Kanye West's Presidential Bid Despite Earlier Mental Issues

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / hnkkk / Britney Spears - Femme Fatale Tour (Toronto)
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107914/29/1079142923_0:4:2000:1129_1200x675_80_0_0_670c763d67206c4aa88913eef205c40c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007061079805015-spears-fans-call-to-freebritney-after-kanye-wests-presidential-bid-despite-earlier-mental-issues/

    After the US hip-hop artist announced he would be running for presidency some detail of his biography resurfaced, making the fans of another music icon, Britney Spears, fly off the handle.

    On Sunday, the hashtag #freebritney started trending globally on Twitter after the pop princess's fans launched an online campaign to put an end to her conservatorship: in 2009 she had been appointed a legal guardian by a court due to mental health issues.

    More specifically, they are calling for the pop star to gain access to her own personal lawyer,  citing the case of her fellow musician, rapper Kanye West, who launched a presidential bid years after being at one point involuntarily kept in hospital due to mental issues for over a week.

    "Britney Spears goes through a mental health crisis publicly and she loses her rights. Kanye West goes through a mental health crisis publicly and he runs for president," one person fumed, with many others stating that the pop diva is being unfairly held against her will.

    Some even launched a petition arguing that her conservatorship, in limiting her rights, totally rules out the possibility of her choosing a lawyer so that she effectively challenge her legal status.

    A few Britney fans have come forward and shared a change.org petition calling for the courts to allow Britney to pick her own attorney for the conservatorship case.

    "With this conservatorship, she is unable to properly fight for her freedom as she isn’t legally allowed to hire her own lawyer. We need this petition so that Britney can hire her own lawyer and live a normal life as a 38-year-old woman with two kids,” one fan wrote, with another posting similarly:
    "Britney’s situation is truly horrible and is a violation of human rights. There’s no reason why she should continue to be under a conservatorship. She doesn’t even have control of her own finances or children.”

    A third said Spears “is one of the sweetest and most unproblematic celebrities out there,” arguing under the hashtag  #FreeBritney that the singer “doesn't deserve this” and should by all means enjoy “respect”, while some others pointed to certain inconsistencies in her diagnosis and subsequent schedule:

    "Britney Spears’ father claimed she had DEMENTIA and was “unable to properly provide for herself”, to lock her in the conservatorship in 2008. A couple of months after this, that supposedly disabled woman was sent back to a rigorous work routine, including a world tour," one tweet read.

    Britney Spears' hospitalisation and formal diagnosis were cited as reasons for the 2009 decision to appoint her a guardian, with the pop star known to have recently stayed at a facility for 30 days to review her treatment, the Blast reported.

    However, in 2016 Kanye West was also hospitalised after suffering from "temporary psychosis" and held involuntarily for eight days. At the time, Kanye "hadn't slept in about a week" and was exhibiting "aggressive and terrifying" outbursts, according to Rolling Stone. The case was immediately recalled on the Internet, with pop fans specially pointing out that West was just treated with no conservatorship tabled at the time, giving Britney fans hope that she might gain the same freedom.

    The proceedings in her court case have been delayed due to the raging coronavirus pandemic and the temporary lockdown of public institutions it has caused.

    Related:

    'Oops, I Did It Again': Britney Spears Reveals She Set Her Gym on Fire After Leaving Two Candles Lit
    'My Loneliness is Saving Me': Britney Spears Conquers Fans With Self-Isolation Meme Amid COVID-19
    Britney Spears Awes Fans With Sparkling Barely-There Bikini in Brand New Cover for 2016 Album
    Tags:
    Kanye West, pop music, fans, Britney Spears
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse